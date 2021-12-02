Dave Faries here, taking a moment to ponder why we set a word count on the Weekly’s annual 101-Word Short Story Contest. Weekly Office Manager Linda Maceira, who has been here more than 20 years so should be expected to know the contest’s origins, shrugged and offered a not-so-helpful “I don’t know.” Then, quite helpfully, she traced it back to 1993 when it was the 93 word contest. In ’94 stories ended at 94 words. And so it went until 2001. At that point someone decided that anything more counted as longform storytelling. The deadline for entries is Dec. 6.
…If you were counting, that paragraph was spot on 101 words—objectively not the most compelling tale, but keeping with the theme. Speaking of themes, it’s possible to trace the collective mood of very short story writers year by year through a review of the 300-some-odd entries we receive each December. A year ago, pandemic fever gripped many of the writers. “There was a lot of pain in this year’s entries, and a good deal of violence,” Mary Duan noted in her introduction to the 2020 results. After reading a collection of stories submitted by a grade school class, Editor Sara Rubin warned that “Someone has to be the one to call that teacher and tell her that her fifth-grade students are homicidal maniacs.”
Two years ago, suicides, drowning and wayward cement trucks plowing over innocent couples were the norm. In 2019 there was a greater range, including wholesome family tales, romance, adventurous science fiction. But mostly there was a pall of death. As I observed in that year’s intro, “Y’all are a morbid lot.”
But every—OK, to be honest, almost every—entry there are unexpected plot twists, wit, wisdom, even thoughtful morals. The winner in 2019, Ann Folsom of Monterey, placed Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Watson at the scene of a crime. Here’s how it finished:
Holmes smiled. “I’ve solved this one.”
“Who?” Watson gasped. “And how?”
“Sorry,” Holmes sighed. “Can’t tell you. Word limit.”
Culling through the archives of short stories you find references to our line in the sand. There’s one titled “Minimalism.” Another is headed “Word Lust.” Back in 1993 there was an entry called simply “93 Words.”
The winner that year was Alan Irwin from Seaside. His “Prison Visit” went like this:
“These visits mean so much to me,” he said.
His mother’s careworn eyes smiled. “One more year. It’ll go fast.”
A mean-faced guard with shoulder-length hair watched as tables of prisoners and visitors conversed.
“I wake up in the morning,” he said, “thinking how I disappointed you.” He’d robbed a pawnshop and hidden his take under the house. Three days later, the police found it.
“If only I’d been a better mother,” she smiled sadly.
“Mom, thanks again,” he whispered to the greying woman in the drab uniform. “Thanks for taking the rap.”
There is a lot of pent up creativity in Monterey County (and beyond—the contest is open to all). And a lot of writers who like to wrap things up quickly.
Several decades ago, when I was a graduate student at Penn State, one of my professors dropped a bit of wisdom that applies here. “Most big books should be small books, most small books should be articles and most articles should never have been written.”
There is, in other words, a certain virtue in brevity. And we see it every year when the 101-Word Short Story Contest comes around.
Get your entries in (email 101word@mcweekly.com) by 5pm on Dec. 6.
