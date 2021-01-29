There is enough water in Monterey County, if only we agreed to cooperate.
Good afternoon,
This is Asaf Shalev, writing to you on my last day with the Weekly. It’s been an honor to work in this community and a pleasure to connect with our readers.
But before I move on, I wanted to highlight one of my last stories because it encapsulates much of what I have learned in the process of covering water for the past two years.
The first thing I learned about water in Monterey County was that there isn’t enough of it. On the Peninsula, long dependent on the Carmel River, the choice seemed to be either fish or faucets. In the Salinas Valley, the pumps have been working so hard for so long that they are sucking the ocean in, spoiling precious aquifers.
That lesson turned out somewhat false. As Howard Franklin, a senior government hydrologist told me, “the issue isn’t that we don’t have enough water in Monterey County. It’s that we don’t have it where we need it. It’s an infrastructure issue. That can be solved.”
Franklin and I were discussing something called Permit 11043. This permit allows its holder to pump up to 135,000 acre-feet from the Salinas River every year, assuming a minimum amount of rain. (I didn’t know what acre-feet were either, so here’s a definition: One acre-foot is enough water to cover an acre of land—think a football field—to a depth of one foot.)
As precious as it is, this massive water right hasn’t been used in decades. The water simply flows into the ocean, running within hundreds of feet from the site of a fancy new sewage recycling facility and a proposed desalination plant.
Capturing all that water during the peak winter flows would require engineering and investments, but it’s not like desalination or recycling wastewater are cheap either. The reason it’s not being done is not that no one has thought of it.
The real reason is politics. The agricultural interests in the Valley would block any attempt to “export” water, as they put it, to the Peninsula. Monterey County Farm Bureau Executive Director Norm Groot explains that the farmers and ranchers have invested heavily for decades in water projects and have watched the infighting in the other part of the county lead to paralysis. Why should the valley have to bail out the Peninsula?
Groot makes a good point—except it’s also clear that, ultimately, solving the county’s convoluted water woes will require everyone from every faction to set aside the history and begin working together. That is doubly true with the climate crisis barreling down on us.
-Asaf Shalev, staff writer
