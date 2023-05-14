When IndyCar racing legend Bobby Rahal calls, you pick up the phone no matter how groggy you are.

Dave Faries here, admitting that I had not yet gathered the strength to make coffee and was considering setting the snooze alarm when my phone buzzed. The text said something to the effect that Rahal had asked for my number and would probably call ASAP. As soon as that information registered, my phone rang.

IndyCar made the transition to biofuels 15 years ago, a move Rahal tells me was underpromoted and thus underappreciated by the public. Meanwhile IMSA, which runs at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca at noon today, has partnered with the Environmental Protection Agency, also for the past 15 years.

As I observed in this week’s cover story on how the world of motorsports is adapting to climate change, racing is a very visible contributor to atmospheric emissions. But over the past decade—at a pace that is increasing rapid—the sport has been working with automotive manufacturers to reduce the harm.

That’s why Rahal and others in the racing and auto industry are now eager to share their progress. As Kelvin Fu, vice president of Honda Performance Development, says while noting the irony, “we’re the natural place to say ‘carbon neutrality.’”

The drive toward net zero motorsports is both a response to environmental concerns and a way to keep racing where it should be—relevant to the development of automobiles in general. “Sustainability—that’s the long-term health of this sport,” explains John Doonan, president of IMSA. “We don’t take that lightly.”

As Doonan points out, motorsports has over most of its history responded to the demands of manufacturers, which in turn follows the lead of consumers. Fu agrees. “Racing reflects the automobile market,” he says. “Because we work for Honda North America, we must be relevant to what Honda North America wants.”

And right now—and into the future—manufacturers and the public (for the most part) want an end to belching carbon and other pollutants into the atmosphere, as well as other savings that aid the planet. “Fans want to be with a sport that’s giving back,” observes Mark Sibla, chief of staff for IndyCar. “What we’ve seen is how important [environmental protection] is to all our stakeholders.”

For a glimpse of how the sport is addressing emissions, check out the story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly. And if you are at today’s race or watching on TV, take a moment to appreciate the challenge presented by Rahal Straight—that wicked climb toward the Corkscrew.

“It’s my favorite environment,” Rahal says of Laguna Seca. “It doesn’t get any better.”