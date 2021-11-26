Sara Rubin here, still dwelling in the feeling of gratitude. In times like these that can feel downright apocalyptic, I find that it’s important—not just on holidays like Thanksgiving, but on regular days—to remind myself of the many good things out there.
We are somewhat accustomed to hearing from readers who want to know why we focus on the negative when there’s so much positive news in their communities. I respond that we do cover good news too—and lots of it—alongside our responsibility to serve as a watchdog.
I think there’s a pretty good mix, but a holiday like this seems like a good opportunity to take stock of how many good news stories there are, and how much ink we do devote to illuminating those stories. (One editorial change we made at the Weekly early in the pandemic was altering our Buzz Page from its “Good Week” and “Bad Week” format to instead writing a “Good Week” and “Great Week” column—the bad was self-evident.)
There are countless inspiring stories in our community, some of which aim to address major structural challenges—how to boost vaccination rates where they lag, or how to solve the growing homelessness crisis. Others are focused on individuals who approach their days with a gratitude mindset, celebrating whatever it is they have to celebrate.
I think of a story I wrote last spring about George Palmer Jr.—who you may recognize from the cover of our May 6 issue, or maybe from seeing him ride his bike while dancing around the Monterey Peninsula—and his philosophy. It’s clear from watching Palmer ride that he’s just loving life, and he says it in simple terms: “I’m just out having a great time riding my bike, free as a bird, as a butterfly.”
Just like with real life—in which I believe it’s a good idea to pause and be grateful, but not at the expense of being critical, because otherwise how do we get better?—I think a combination of feel-good news and critical news helps us reflect on the whole in a meaningful way.
Below, we’ve highlighted some stories from 2021 we think are worth revisiting—and that we feel grateful for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.