There’s money to be made in golf, but it is also shaking up the game.

Dave Faries here, considering the complicated nature of fairness.

It would appear to be simple—provide equal access, equal opportunity and allow individuals to succeed according to their abilities. But where those abilities lie can lead to ill will, especially when one’s talent in the boardroom capitalizes on another’s fortune on the field of play.

For more than a century the owners of baseball teams held players in a form of bondage known as the reserve clause, an item in each contract that kept a player obligated to remain under that team’s control, even after their contract expired. This led to disputes as far back as 1890, when frustrated players tried to form their own league. Walkouts and lockouts since then have cancelled games and even a season.

There have been strikes in other sports. NFL stadiums fell silent on several occasions, for instance. From a fan’s perspective the players often seem greedy. After all, they make a decent living—especially after free agency—and many people watching from the stands or on television would take much less in terms of salary to be in their shoes.

Yet it is clear ownership was holding out on players for all those decades. Even after salaries skyrocketed into the tens of millions the sports thrive.

Golf is currently in the throes of an unexpected conflict over the expectations placed on those who play the game professionally. As the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am wraps up today, Feb. 6, another tournament in another hemisphere—the Saudi International—is also staging its final round. And many of the game’s biggest drawing cards opted to travel overseas rather than compete at the PGA Tour stop.

The attraction of the Saudi International? Although Bryson DeChambeau has denied the amount, the Daily Mail reported the regime offered him somewhere in the neighborhood of $135 million just to show up and play.

The regime is hoping to lure the sport’s best golfers to a new Super Golf League that would almost certainly drain some of the talent pool from the PGA Tour and its partner, the DP World Tour. Speaking with Golf Digest in Saudi Arabia, Phil Mickelson—who presumably also took an unknown sum to play in the International—lashed out against the PGA, accusing the organization of a level of greed that is “beyond obnoxious.”

Keep in mind that Mickelson has earned almost $95 million from PGA Tour events in his career, $140,000 so far this year—and the season is young. His presence on the tour has provided him with additional income from advertising and the many other sources of money available to the stars.

And he wants more.

“If the tour wanted to end any threat [from Saudi Arabia], they could just hand back the media rights to the players,” he told Golf Digest. “But they would rather throw $25 million here and $40 million there than give back the roughly $20 billion in digital assets they control, or give up access to the $50-plus million they make every year on their own media channel.”

Golfers should certainly have the right to control their brand and any money to be made from it. But if you merely type PGA Tour into Google the phrase “nonprofit organization” appears. Unless there is an accusation somewhere in Mickelson’s words of the misuse of funds, nonprofit means just that. PGA Tour events are also nonprofits.

The tour has donated $3 billion dollars to organizations. That’s more in terms of giving back than all other American sports combined. The Pebble Beach tournament, operated by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, reached the $200 million in donations milestone this year.

Not all golfers are as fortunate as Mickelson and his peers, of course. The PGA Tour is difficult to reach. Miss a cut and you go home empty handed. Miss too many and you just go home. So life expectancy on the tour is tenuous. The players perhaps deserve a greater share of revenue, just like those in other sports fought for over the years.

But from the outside, it hardly appears as if obnoxious greed is solely the PGA’s problem. Mickelson and the others took millions from a brutal regime to play there, rather than participate in a tournament here that gives back. What is fair—and what comes of this rift—we’ll just have to wait and see.

Read full newsletter here.