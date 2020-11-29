Good Morning,
What are you eating for breakfast this Sunday morning? Or are you more of a sleep-in and grab brunch person?
For me, Pam Marino, Sunday mornings usually mean heating up the waffle iron and churning out a batch of delectable, light, crispy whole wheat sourdough waffles.
This week’s cover story by Sara Rubin is all about sourdough and the people who dove into the art of baking bread during the time of coronavirus. It’s an art available to anyone who has the patience to practice it but like any endeavor, you have to start somewhere.
For sourdough, that means creating (or obtaining) the thing with a name that exactly describes what it does: starter.
Two years ago I undertook the journey of mixing flour and water and waiting for invisible-but-present-everywhere wild yeast to start munching away. My first attempt was a lumpy failure. I dumped it and tried again. The second attempt worked, and my starter is still alive and bubbling.
Here’s the thing about keeping sourdough starter alive, you have to toss some of it every time to feed it. If you don’t, it would soon overtake your home. I don’t like to waste anything, so I set out to find ways to use the discard starter.
Of every recipe I’ve tried, my favorite thing to make are my whole wheat waffles. They aren’t sour like sourdough bread. Their appeal is in the texture: light and crispy on the outside, with a satisfying chew on the inside.
With any yeast recipe, there is time involved, so you can’t just whip up a batch at a moment’s notice. You have to make a sponge first out of starter, flour and milk and let it sit for at least a couple of hours or best, overnight.
Since I keep my starter in the fridge and feed it weekly, Saturday nights are the perfect time for the task. For feeding I measure out 4 ounces (½ cup) of starter and mix with equal amounts of flour and water. The discard starter goes into a bowl where I add a cup of whole wheat flour and a cup of milk. I cover it and let it sit on the counter overnight.
In the morning I plug in the waffle iron (I prefer the regular type over Belgian) and mix in the rest of the ingredients into the sponge. Within minutes, I’m in waffle heaven.
To cut down on calories, I save butter and syrup for special occasions and just go with a plain waffle. These waffles are also delicious with additions like blueberries and chocolate chips.
Here’s my recipe I’ve tinkered with over time that suits my taste perfectly. I started with an online recipe for “healthy” waffles, but that meant no sugar and little oil. Life is too short for tasteless waffles.
Whole Wheat Sourdough Starter Waffles
½ cup discard starter
1 cup whole wheat flour
1 cup milk
1 egg
3 tablespoons oil
2 tablespoons sugar (or more to taste)
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
The night before you want to make waffles, mix the discard starter, flour and milk in a large bowl. Cover and leave out overnight. In the morning, stir in the rest of the ingredients. For a 10-inch waffle iron, use about a half cup of the batter.
These waffles freeze perfectly and are great for a quick breakfast during the week or a snack with peanut butter. Slightly undercook the waffles then let them cool on a baking rack. Place in a ziplock bag and freeze, then pop in the toaster on low until they are warm and crispy.
-Pam Marino, staff writer pam@mcweekly.com
