Dave Faries here, noting that 11 years ago this week I was in Rock Springs, Wyoming to see a few seconds of the National High School Rodeo Finals.

The young saddle bronc rider I had come to write about was thrown from his mount before the eight-second mark. As he gathered himself from the arena dirt—and before dusting himself off—he turned to the horse and tipped his hat in a show of respect.

I am not someone who follows rodeo closely, preferring more urban pursuits. But I’ve hovered around a few with notebook and camera in hand. There are many who view the sport—and other events using animals, such as horse racing, dog racing and the circus—as a form of cruelty. Critics have a point. On the other hand, the sport evolved from daily chores performed by cowboys from the Old West to today.

Well, apart from bull riding, which I’m guessing had its origins in a bottle of frontier whiskey. Otherwise, it’s a normal human impulse to gather and put one’s skills to the test against others. The rodeo cowboys and cowgirls I’ve spoken with over the years are respectful of the animals. And they conduct themselves with respect to others, at least while in and around the arena.

At a rodeo, it’s common for a response to a question to begin with “yes, sir.” And this atmosphere extends beyond the area, to the people involved in rodeo as a show.

This week’s cover stories feature some of those people. As David Schmalz learned while following the competition for the Miss California Rodeo Salinas crown, the women seeking to represent the event are skilled and confident. Meanwhile Celia Jiménez learned that rodeo stock—the animals used in events—are a select and well-traveled lot.

Pam Marino highlights the star-studded life of Pat DuVal. Once Monterey County’s “Singing Sheriff,” DuVal sets the tone for the rodeo each day with a rendition of “I Love You, California” and this week was inducted into the California Rodeo Salinas Hall of Fame. Meanwhile Jeff Mendelsohn took on the enviable task of sampling the rodeo’s food stand options.

Yes, we also examine the ethics of rodeo. Sara Rubin’s story looks at the realities of the event and the steps taken by supporters, opponents and neutral parties with the safety of animals in mind.

What goes on around California Rodeo Salinas is rather fascinating. We hope the range of stories we were able to present give a glimpse into the people who make it happen.

A tip of the hat to them.