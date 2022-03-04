There’s new management at Carmel’s Forest Theater—and they have ambitious plans on the horizon.

Aga Popęda here to let you know that it’s official: The Forest Theater in Carmel is now under Pacific Repertory Theatre’s management. Both sides, the city and PacRep, seem to be more than pleased with the deal that the city council approved 5-0 on Tuesday, March 1, and there are ambitious plans on a visible horizon.

The Forest Theater is a 111-year-old miracle hiding not far from downtown Carmel—the oldest outdoor theater west of the Rockies, by the way. The old wooden building from 1904 was declared unsafe and shut down from 2014 to 2016. From 2017 to 2021, the theater was run by another Carmel nonprofit, Sunset Cultural Center, which struggled with its demanding maintenance.

“It’s personal for us,” PacRep’s Executive Director Stephen Moorer says. “Some of us grew up on that property. So we had 30 years to think about what we want to do.” In addition to the Forest Theater Guild keeping its historical user's privileges, the plan is to open the property up for more “intense community usage,” he says. FTG will expand their movie nights, and Moorer mentioned picnic tables along the trail in the two big forests flanking the property.

PacRep will pay $1 per year to the city for rent, and $15,000 for one-time, initial upgrades. In addition, Carmel will allocate $60,000 for one-time, initial upgrades from its public works budget. The first term will be five years and four months, ending on June 30, 2027 (plus another five years for optional renewal).

“It’s a wonderful agreement,” commented Carmel resident Lucinda Lloyd, who acted on this very stage in 1948. She was shy so she hid behind the pine trees. She said she watched Moorer growing up and called him “a true Carmel product.”

Pac Rep’s Business Manager Julie Hughett said the organization is honored to become a guardian and manager of this “magical space,” and said that “there’s so much interest on the side of the community,” with people already calling and “a lot of folks interested in using the space.” Among them there is The Monterey Symphony and The Dance Center from Carmel, coming for two performances (filling Monday nights). Monterey Peninsula College is interested in using the space for its off-campus program.

“It was a really pleasant experience,” Moorer said about the negotiation process, thanking the city and City Administrator Chip Rerig for “setting a really nice tone.” The Forest Theater has been part of his life since he was ten years old. “It changed my life,” he said during the city council meeting on March 1. “I have learned everything I know about theater there.”

Moorer called the deal “a dream come true,” and says he cannot wait to open the space to the public and see families picnicking at tables. There are no confirmed event dates yet, but expect more information soon. At any rate, see you all at a movie night this spring!

Read full newsletter here.