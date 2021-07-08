Mary Duan here. A friend of mine recently became a father with the joyful birth of his and his wife’s daughter. And I, being the best honorary aunt in existence, promptly went out and bought a half dozen chapter books that the infant won’t be able to read for at least six years. But when she’s ready, the world of Harriet M. Welch (better known as Harriet the Spy) and of Claudia and James Kincaid, the sister and brother who run away from home and spend some time living at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art (where Claudia discovers that a sculpture of unidentified provenance was actually the work of Michaelangelo) will be waiting for her.
My opinion, and my opinion only (feel free to come up with an opinion of your own): There’s no reading more impactful than the reading one does as a child. And for those not yet old enough to read, there’s nothing more impactful than a parent, guardian or loved one reading to them. Stories open up the world, generate ideas and possibilities and help a child realize there are experiences to be experienced.
I think it’s why I (along with a few other Weekly editorial staffers) get so jazzed when we get a chance to write about Josh Deutsch, a family practice physician at Mee Memorial Hospital in King City who uses books and storytelling as a way to connect with his young patients and their families, and to inform them about the benefits of healthy eating.
But Deutsch, who once-upon-a-time ran a business installing backyard food gardens before he went to medical school, couldn’t find the kind of books that his young patients and their families could relate to. Ones that would convey the message that by making some changes in how and what they eat, and how they move their bodies, they can improve their health.
So he decided to write these books on his own.
“It’s a very difficult thing to do outside of a home, to change eating habits. They have to go home and there’s all the sodas and chips, and they should throw it away, because as long as it's in the house, they’re going to eat it,” Deutsch told me during an interview last September. “I thought very few people would do it. It became a question of, ‘How can I convey this story better?’”
Deutsch is back in our paper this week with the announcement that tomorrow, Justice with Health, the nonprofit he’s in the process of forming, will distribute its first batch out of 18,000 children’s books to low-income health clinics in Monterey and Solano counties as part of a new reading program targeting farmworker families. Deutsch created 10 children’s books, which will be distributed for free to patients in farmworker communities. Many of them are strictly picture books (and most are illustrated by Afzal Khan), which allows Indigenous-language speakers and parents or guardians with low literacy to still tell stories with their children.
The books address themes of nutrition, physical activity and strong family relationships, and feature characters of Indigenous and Latin American descent. And as Deutsch puts it, it’s not just the themes but reading itself and access to books that improves health outcomes.
The 18,000 books, which run about $1 each, will first be distributed to Mee Memorial, Natividad Hospital, the Alisal Clinic and Touro Medical School. They are also available for free download at justicewithhealth.com, or can be purchased at Downtown Book & Sound in Salinas.
Deutsch will kick off his program on July 9 with an event at Natividad. His hope is that once word of the clinic reading program gets out, farmworker communities and the clinics that serve them throughout the state will want to be a part of it.
