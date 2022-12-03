There’s power in realizing we’re all in this together.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about how powerful it is to realize you’re not alone in a struggle. I’m thinking about this because I just came across a tweet in which the poster asks for ideas for “new depression meals”—with the stated requirements that the meals should be balanced, come together in 8 minutes or less and be made using common kitchen/pantry staples.

There are a lot of replies to the tweet. People suggest cheesy eggs and tuna salad and savory oatmeal. I should honestly bookmark a lot of these “recipes”—it’s a list I need, but one I didn’t even know to ask for.

I love to cook, and I often get a lot of joy out of cooking full, elaborate meals. I also love to eat those meals. But there are times, and this can be brought on by feelings of depression or, honestly, just busyness, when feeding myself becomes incredibly challenging (just ask any member of my family). These are not good times.

But now, thanks to a tweet, I’ve got some new ideas for what to cook when this happens. Plus—and this is perhaps the most comforting part—I can see there are a bunch of people who face my same challenge.

I am also thinking about this because of a story in this week’s paper. Arts writer Agata Popęda tells the story of Marina-based novelist Kathleen Founds, who recently wrote a book called Bipolar Bear and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Health Insurance. The central question of the book is, as Popęda writes, “how is it possible that we expect people who are unwell to navigate the archipelago of the healthcare system?”

Founds is herself bipolar, and she knows the difficulty of navigating heathcare bureaucracy firsthand. In the book she tackles the subject with humor and, seemingly, a sense of responsibility to share the experience—”Writers are here to write about the hardest subjects,” she tells Popęda.

If you’ve ever had a challenging experience finding a doctor or understanding your health insurance—and face it, you probably have—Bipolar Bear might help you feel less alone. Or if you need tips on what to eat when making lunch feels like a truly impossible task, I’m happy to share. Here’s to realizing we’re all in this together.

