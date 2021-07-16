Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about weather. While I’ve been bundled up in the Weekly’s Seaside office most days this week, I’m aware that the marine layer hasn’t been quite so present everywhere. And while I do love the sun, it only takes a few days of hot weather for these dry hills (the result of a very light rain year) to start feeling precarious.
So my heart went into my throat, for just a minute, when I heard that the National Weather Service is forecasting potential dry lightning this weekend. Specifically, on Sunday and into Monday morning, some upper level monsoonal moisture is expected to move across the region. Upper-level moisture, above a dry level, creates the potential conditions for thunderstorms, NWS Meteorologist Jeff Lorber says. Monsoonal moisture is a normal seasonal weather pattern, but it typically happens more in desert areas and it’s a little rare that we’d experience it all the way out in a coastal region.
Lorber notes that there’s still a lot of uncertainty around the forecast, and it might not bring lightning at all. “There’s the potential for firestarts, but we don’t have high confidence at this time,” Lorber says. But because of the hot and dry conditions inland, the danger of a fire starting and spreading quickly should lightning strike is high—“We have to really keep an eye on this.”
The NWS issued a fire weather watch on Friday morning, for Sunday morning through Monday morning. The areas of concern, Lorber says, include San Benito and the interior of Monterey counties.
For many in our region this might seem eerily reminiscent of the thunderstorms in August 2020 that started the River Fire (and many others). But Lorber says there are some differences—last August’s storm was brought on by a tropical system that created a “very unstable atmosphere” and led to widespread lightning. (My mother, a Big Sur native, confirms that it was the single biggest lightning storm she’d seen here in 50 years.) We’ve also recently been experiencing a well-developed marine layer along the coast (the reason for all my sweaters), so NWS considers the coast and coastal valleys at lower risk.
Lorber recommends that people stay fire-conscious this weekend. Don’t do anything that could start a fire and, if you’re out hiking or camping, stay aware of your surroundings. That’s good advice in general. Stay safe.
