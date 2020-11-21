There will be no crab for Thanksgiving this year, something the whales are thankful for.
Good morning,
This is staff writer Asaf Shalev, checking in with some serious FOMO.
I lived in the San Francisco Bay Area for seven years of my life and now in Monterey County for nearly two, and I somehow had never heard of a certain magnificent local tradition until about a week ago.
It turns out that long ago, some very smart people had the excellent idea of celebrating Thanksgiving dinner with the bounty found right off our shores, namely Dungeness crab. Far more festive and exciting than turkey, cracking open crab for a holiday dinner sounds like my kind of cuisine.
I won’t be able to try it out this year, hence my fear of missing out, and I can’t even blame Covid for this one. There will be no crab this Thanksgiving because state officials decided to delay the season’s opening from Nov. 15 to Dec. 1. They did so in response to the spotting of dozens of humpback whales that should be well on their way to Mexican waters but are lingering near our shores.
The whales feed in the areas where crab fishing would take place, and the fear is that they’d get entangled in the lines that connect the buoys at the surface to the crab pots on the ocean floor. (Local fishermen and conservationists are collaborating on a technology that might solve the problem and allow crab fishing to continue safely while whales are around.)
As the Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust pointed out to me, there are other local seafood options to substitute for Dungeness crab. I might take them up on it, if my tiny household decides to do Thanksgiving this year. I think it would be awesome to buy fish right off the boat, and fortunately, the Fisheries Trust has put together this guide to dock sales, including when and where to find them.
So to wrap it up, let’s save the whales, but also do what we can to save our local fishing industry, and also save ourselves from Covid-19 by taking precautions this holiday season.
-Asaf Shalev, staff writer, asaf@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.