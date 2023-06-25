Agata Popęda here to share my newest cover story, which is all about some of the transgender members of the Monterey County community.

In the last few weeks I spent time talking to Tahani, Scout, Tee and Angela, each of whom found their true selves beyond what was biologically—and then culturally—assigned to them. Each of those meetings changed me because I had never had a chance to have an in-depth conversation with a transgender person before. Having four such conversations in quick succession—all wonderful experiences on a personal level—felt like a crash-course in becoming a better human.

Being a journalist means having the luxury of asking questions that might not be permissible during the course of normal small talk, such as: “So, are you thinking about getting a penis?” I hope my curiosity and reporting shamelessness will help you answer questions you might have about gender—and that you come up with more. I also hope that my notes preserved something from those meetings, mainly how authentic and how eager to communicate my sources were. That is not always the case.

Being a journalist also means interpreting people’s stories and passing them along to readers. And sometimes your sources—the people those stories happened to—don’t appreciate the way you go about it. It happens all the time, for many reasons. People rarely feel that their voice was conveyed properly—seeing yourself mirrored in someone’s word is often a disappointment.

So while I was reporting for this story, my greatest fear was to hear from Tahani, Scout, Tee and Angela after they had read the article. I piss people off with little things all the time—would I be able to avoid putting words in the mouths of my transgender sources?

As I type these words, the story is already in print and I have heard from three of the four individuals portrayed. They seem to like the story, which—frankly—blows my mind. And it makes me feel that maybe—only maybe—words can convey a meaning that is able to capture someone else’s reality.