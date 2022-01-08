Christopher Neely here, thinking about the new legal landscape of the new year. After an obstacle-filled 2020 legislative session that saw California Gov. Gavin Newsom sign only 372 bills into law, 2021 featured a more typical pace, with Newsom placing his signature on 770 pieces of new legislation and vetoing 45 bills.
The marquee laws out of the 2021 session included an unprecedented expansion of property owners’ rights to build and address the state’s housing crisis, transparency of production quotas in company warehouses, tighter accountability on the garment industry, greater public access to police records in cases of excessive use of force, and making permanent the pandemic-era policy of sending mail-in ballots to every registered voter.
All four state legislators representing parts of Monterey County were busy as well, authoring 79 bills, 29 of which received the governor’s signature. Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, went 8 for 23; Sen. John Laird, D-Santa Cruz, went 10 for 17; Assemblymember Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley went 6 for 13 while Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, went 5 for 26. Only one bill from the four was vetoed by the governor: AB 616 by Stone, which would have allowed farmworkers to pick their collective bargaining representative through a ballot card election by mail or hand-delivering their ballot to the Agricultural Labors Relations Board.
Most of the approved bills authored by Sacramento’s Monterey County delegation go into effect this year. Highlights include SB 395 by Caballero, which imposes a 12.5-percent excise tax on retail vaping products, finally bringing vaping under the same tax umbrella as tobacco in California; AB 73 by Rivas, which classifies farmworkers as “essential workers” in order to allow access to state stockpiles of personal protective equipment during pandemic or other health emergency; and AB 1144, also by Rivas, which raises the income ceiling on cottage food businesses from $50,000 to $150,000. And there’s more, outlined in my story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly.
Interestingly, AB 1144 was originally an idea from a constituent, submitted to Rivas’ office through the “There Ought to be a Law” program. That initiative, launched in 2019, allows constituents in the 30th Assembly District to submit policy ideas directly to Rivas. “Some of the best, most effective policy ideas originate not in Sacramento, but from our community,” Assemblymember Rivas said in a press release about the initiative. “Listening to our constituents produces better solutions for our communities and California as a whole.”
Got an idea you think should become a law? If you live in Rivas’ district you’re in luck—the submission period for ideas for the 2022 legislative session is currently open until Jan. 14.
