Pam Marino here, having never given much thought to how a routine chore like laundry is a privilege until over the holiday weekend when I caught up with a TV show called The Laundry Guy. The host, stain-removal expert Patric Richardson, says in his opening: “Clean clothes are a privilege.” His statement made me stop and think. I have the money to pay for the water, gas, detergent and other products I use to have clean and dry clothes. Not everyone does. It is indeed a privilege.
Similarly, I had never given much thought to the privilege of having enough money to pay for something most women have to deal with—menstrual products. That is until recently, when I met three altruistic French students attending the Middlebury Institute for International Studies who launched an organization called End Period Poverty Monterey County.
Lisa Motzig, Louise Marmié and Gustav Fiere were motivated by the fact that homeless women with no money for the basics like a roof over their heads or food to eat are faced with a monthly dilemma of no money to pay for menstrual pads and tampons. After talking to homeless organizations in the county they added to their cause incontinence products, since there’s a huge need among the older homeless population.
One story from their discussions that really struck them and felt close to home was of a homeless CSU Monterey Bay student who didn’t have enough money to buy menstrual products from a gas station. She went into debt that followed her for five years, a prime example of “period poverty.”
The three also learned that most shelters and other homeless organizations currently depend on private donations of products and money to pay for menstrual and incontinence products, donations that are sporadic and not guaranteed. “We think it should be guaranteed and sustainable because it’s a basic human right, actually,” says Motzig.
It’s not just a financial issue, it’s a health issue, they point out. People who can’t afford enough products will extend the use of them as long as they can, opening up the door to serious infections and diseases, including in the case of the use of tampons, toxic shock syndrome, which can lead to death.
Since starting their project a few months ago they’ve covered a lot of ground talking to nonprofit leaders and members of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors. Last month they organized a virtual conference and they spread the word with a table at the farmers market on Alvarado Street in Monterey. They launched a petition on Change.org seeking the public’s support.
Their goal is for the Monterey County Board of Supervisors to build into the county’s budget a permanent source of funding to pay for the menstrual or incontinence products for every homeless person that needs them. “I don’t think that would be a lot of money. For a year’s supply [of menstrual products] for a person that’s about $70,” says Motzig. “It would be nothing compared to the health costs associated with infections that can be caused by the use of unclean products.”
Even though organizing the project is a required part of their studies, they say they are committed to building something that will survive long beyond graduation next spring by handing the group off to others who will carry on the cause.
If you want to support the group’s efforts you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Sign the Change.org petition here.
-Pam Marino, staff writer, pam@mcweekly.com
P.S. Today is Giving Tuesday, and the Monterey County Gives! campaign is currently underway. Learn about the important work of 170 local nonprofits, and please donate to support their efforts.
