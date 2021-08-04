Pam Marino here, reflecting on how I always feel hopeful when I walk away from an interview with Reb Close and Casey Grover, the husband-and-wife emergency room doctors at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.
They are co-founders of Prescribe Safe, a collaborative program of health providers and law enforcement agencies focused on reducing illegal opioids. For the last couple of years Close has become county’s drug overdose data czar, compiling as much data as she can get her hands on from around the county.
You might think I’d feel depressed talking to these two, who regularly treat overdoses in CHOMP’s emergency department. Some of the people who come in die. Some are lucky enough to live. As I wrote in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, overdoses in Monterey County are up since January.
But despite the harsh reality of their work, these two doctors are always looking for solutions and that’s what leaves me with a sense of hope. The latest solution they are working on is a long-game, but it’s potentially a good one for our children and youth.
On July 23 Close and Susan Swick, a clinical psychiatrist and executive director of Ohana, a center for child and adolescent behavioral health at CHOMP, convened the first meeting of the Youth Collaborative, a group of around 60 professionals from education, behavioral health, medicine, addiction treatment and law enforcement.
The goal of the collaborative is to develop a curriculum to teach healthy lifestyles and resilience to children starting as early as age 4. Partnering with Ohana was important, Close says, because “youth substance abuse and youth mental health are not separate issues.” Teaching children how to be mentally resilient early on prepares them for the storms that come in preadolescence and adolescence. It’s about teaching children to avoid vices and find healthier ways to cope when they feel sad or depressed, Grover says. “Just say no didn’t work,” nor did the initiatives that came after.
Prescribe Safe and Ohana are out to create something that goes beyond “the drug talk,” and incorporate ideas like safe use of medications, along with healthy eating, sleeping, exercising and talking feelings through with others.
Close and Grover say they want to create “safer 15-year-olds 10 years from now.” Over the past few years they’ve seen too many 15-year-olds come through the doors of CHOMP’s emergency room. They’re planning on a community where less wind up in their care and more grow up to be resilient young adults.
