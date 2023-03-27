Think fast—but Ramadan is much more than the practice of abstaining during daylight hours.

Agata Popęda here, with a reminder that the holy month for Muslims started on Wednesday, March 22, which means that those who fast still have 25 days to go. Since the Gregorian calendar is shorter than the Islamic lunar calendar, Ramadan begins 10-12 days earlier each year, allowing it to fall in every season throughout a 33-year cycle. Also, “it’s not really fasting in Monterey,” says Ehab Ali, an Egyptian Muslim who is fasting while flipping crepes at The Creperie Cafe that he owns and runs in Seaside. He says I should try fasting in Egypt, or in Arizona; it’s the heat and never-ending days that can make it hard.
But what is Ramadan? Muslims believe that Islam’s sacred text, the Quran, was revealed to humankind through the Prophet Muhammad during this month. To commemorate it, Muslims fast each day from dawn until dusk. That means abstaining from drinking, eating, smoking, intimacy, and immoral acts during daylight hours each day. Muslims wake up early to eat suhoor—a pre-dawn meal—fast all day, and then eat iftar (a meal taken by Muslims at sundown to break the daily fast during Ramadan) to break their fast at sunset. Ramadan offers an opportunity to contemplate one’s relationship with God, to connect with humanity, practice patience, curb anger, forgive, break bad habits, increase in giving, offer extra prayers, and engage in the intense study of the Quran.
The local Muslim community is not small. It counts hundreds of members—about 500 families of Afghan, Indian, Egyptian origins and more, many of them former and current Defense Language Institute instructors. Despite that, Monterey County doesn’t really have Muslim-run restaurants that might serve a lavish iftar buffet after the sun sets.
“It’s a very diverse group of people,” Tahra Goraya says about the Muslim community living in the region. A California native of South Asian origins, Goraya is co-founder of Monterey Bay Muslim Neighbors and also president/CEO of Monterey Bay Economic Partnership. It’s her second Ramadan in Monterey County.
“I’m excited,” she says, mentioning her two daughters, ages 6 and 8, who practice fasting for a couple of hours, or half a day. They are too young to fast the whole day. “Embracing the full fasting practice depends on many factors, mental and physical,” Goraya says, and is something that usually happens around high school age. Many others are exempt from fasting—the sick and the elderly, as well as nursing and pregnant women. Those who must travel are excused, too.
Charity is an important aspect of the holy month. Goraya talks about food drives and people devoting time to do voluntary work, such as preparing meals for others. Such practices teach Muslim children to be kind. “I love Ramadan so much,” she says. “We come together every night at the end of the day. It’s about fellowship, friendship and culture, and traditions.”
“It’s a communal practice,” Goraya says about the Ramadan experience. “It’s good to feel how an empty stomach feels,” she says, adding that fasting develops compassion for those who don’t have enough to eat, and there are many of those. “It connects you to your creator, but it’s also healthy for you,” she adds, mentioning the intermittent fasting craze among dieters. That said, Ali notes that overeating after sunset can be a problem for some: “There are those who gain weight during Ramadan and those who lose weight during Ramadan.”
The core of the community is the Islamic Society of Monterey County in Seaside and Islamic Community of Salinas, where prayers and iftar potlucks take place every night during this season. “We all help each other,” Ali says. Bigger gatherings take place on weekend nights, when more people come to participate. Otherwise, people break the fast at home, with their families and friends.
Ramadan continues through April 22, when it will end with the three-day celebration called Eid al-Fitr, or Festival of the Breaking of the Fast.
To Ali, it’s a month of feeling light and sharp-minded. “I love it,” he says about the holy month. “It can be very spiritual.” Also, one doesn’t have to worry about breakfast or coffee. You just watch the sun.
