Sara Rubin here, celebrating the first sunny day at the Weekly’s headquarters in Seaside in as long as I can remember. The weather might make it feel like the winter storms of 2022-23 were a long time ago. If we’re simply measuring time, indeed they were; the weather began six months ago, and the most catastrophic event happened on Saturday, March 11, when the Pajaro River levee broke, flooding the community of Pajaro and prompting middle-of-the-night emergency evacuations.
That was nearly 13 weeks ago. While on some levels life has returned to “normal,” with residents returning to their homes and businesses reopening, many things are still far from normal. That includes the long-term closure of Pajaro Middle School, which was severely damaged by floodwaters, as staff writer Celia Jiménez has reported. It includes, for some families, ongoing work on water-damaged homes that is not yet complete.
For many people, the reality of the flooding is still very much alive 13 weeks later. And relief programs are still rolling out.
A new state-funded program, the Storm Assistance for Immigrants Project, launched today. This is relief that many Pajaro residents have been waiting for; while federal relief programs via FEMA were themselves slow to arrive, they remain unavailable to people with illegal immigration status.
The new program rolls out in multiple California counties, with funds to be distributed through community organizations (in Monterey County, that’s two nonprofits: Catholic Charities and Ventures). To qualify for cash aid, people must prove they lived and/or worked in impacted counties, experienced hardship from storms between December and April, and are not eligible for federal disaster relief. The benefit is $1,500 per adult and $500 per child, with a maximum of $4,500 per household.
Back in March, Ventures Executive Director Maria Cadenaswrote in the Weekly about the need to include community members who are undocumented immigrants in storm relief programs.
“We cannot have a meaningful regional recovery if we leave our undocumented families out,” she wrote. “It is time for the state and our local government to implement what we have learned.”
For those who do qualify for federal aid, FEMA dollars have been getting disbursed. As of June 6, officials report there are 1,775 registrations for aid, and $2.9 million in aid has been approved for Monterey County; meanwhile FEMA’s partner, the Small Business Administration, has approved $2.3 million in home and business loans for 70 applicants in Monterey County.
The new program for immigrants is crucial, even if it comes three months later—better late than never. And of course, aid alone won’t make people whole. Payments of $4,500 per household cannot fill the gap of a lost work season or in some cases cover the cost of needed repairs to make housing safe again. It’s only a partial and temporary fix to a bigger challenge: How do we make sure Pajaro residents get back on their feet?
That is a longer road that will require addressing some of the challenges Pajaro faced even before the March storms. When I spoke to resident Ruth Ruiz in March, while she was waiting to return home, she expressed a fear that some of her neighbors shared about what would happen when the immediate crisis ended: “We’re going to be forgotten—we’ll be off the map again.”
