This California State Library program offers free homework help anytime, anywhere.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the little library I used to go to every week to get a new set of books for the week ahead (the library was only open twice a week). It was very different from the multiple opportunities kids have now to access books and tutoring. And in recent weeks the state of California has announced even more investments in programs to help kids have access to books and academic success.

Last month, the state announced a $27 million investment in literacy and biliteracy learning tools for Californians. It partnered with Footsteps2Brilliance, a literacy solution that will provide families free access to songs, interactive digital books and games in English and Spanish through the end of 2023.

This partnership is part of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond’s Statewide Literacy and Biliteracy Campaign to make sure kids learn how to read by third grade by 2026. “Our goal is to make literacy and biliteracy tools easy to access, easy to use, and most importantly, available for free because we know that once a student learns to read, a student can read to learn anything,” Thurmond said in a press release.

Monterey County Free Libraries Director Hillary Theyer says it is an exciting initiative. “I love anything that puts the books in the hands of children—that's a good thing.”

All MCFL branches promote early literacy through programs like storytime, activity kits and a bookmobile called the Lean Green Reading Machine that delivers themed books and activity bags in schools. The library also has adult literacy programs and an online homework assistance platform called HelpNow.

The homework assistance program helps students from transitional kindergarten through college entry to sharpen their skills and knowledge in different subjects including reading, writing, math, science and social studies. Theyer says the website is interactive and users can build flashcards, submit essays for feedback and even set a time to consult with a tutor (parents and caregivers can also access it when they are helping their kids with homework).

HelpNow is also an example of state investment in academic success—recently the California State Library paid for the service for the next two years.

Theyer says that learning how to read and learning English are activities that bring families together. “We know reading is an ecosystem,” she says. “It's not just one person. Children learn to read by having adults around them who read and by being read to.”

Personally, I’m really interested in the interactive bilingual books and I can’t wait to sit down with my niece Vivian (she’s almost 4) and check out some of these books with her. If you want to learn more about the different free tutoring and literacy services you can visit the Monterey County Free Libraries website, or go to your nearest local library.

Read full newsletter here.