This is a big week for water in Monterey County.

David Schmalz here, thinking about the hottest political hot potato that exists in Monterey County: water.

That’s because, in case you missed it, Nov. 17 is shaping up to be a big day for the Peninsula’s future water supply. It was originally the date the California Public Utilities Commission was set to consider approving a water purchase agreement for an expansion of the recycled water project Pure Water Monterey (that hearing has been pushed back to Dec. 1). But still on the calendar is a meeting of the California Coastal Commission, starting Thursday, Nov. 17 at 9am in the County Board of Supervisors chambers in Salinas. The commission will consider whether to grant a permit to Cal Am to build a 4.8 million-gallons per day (mgd) desalination project that would draw its source water through subsurface slant wells from under the beach in Marina, on property owned by Cemex, whose sand mine on the property has now been shut down.

One elephant in the room, which is completely omitted from the Coastal Commission’s staff report—which recommends that the commission approve the project, with conditions—is that it doesn’t address who would pay for the unused capacity of the desal plant. Right now, if Pure Water Monterey expansion is approved, there is no projected demand for more water for at least 20 years. That’s in part because the supply will be boosted, but also because demand for water is somewhat elastic—the higher the price, the lower the demand.

About those conditions Cal Am must meet in order to ultimately be granted the permit, per commission staff’s recommendation: They include an approval from the CPUC—an agency that regulates private utilities, ostensibly on behalf of state residents who must pay the bills—which is by no means a lock.

And among the other permits Cal Am must obtain are encroachment permits from the cities of Seaside, Sand City and Marina.

At least in Marina’s case, I think there is a very low probability of getting that permit—the city is in active litigation in opposition to the project.

Given those significant hurdles, in spite of whatever happens at the Coastal Commission meeting on Nov. 17, I struggle to convince myself that Cal Am actually ever expects to build the desal plant. Still, the pursuit of doing so accomplishes two things, potentially: The first is that by continuing to demonstrate efforts to stop illegally overpumping the Carmel River, Cal Am can make the case to state regulators that it is making a good-faith effort to solve the region’s water supply problem.

The second is that a provisional coastal development permit to build the desal project will in and of itself become an asset. Given that there’s an effort underway by the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District to buy out Cal Am’s local system, it could potentially drive up the price.

Cal Am spokesperson Josh Stratton says the company intends to build the project as soon as possible. But “soon” is unlikely. First, the city of Marina needs to grant a permit first, and I don't see that happening. Two, it will likely be litigated if approved, which could slow or stop construction. Plus, the plant will be expensive—Cal Am’s last estimate, in 2017, was just under $300 million.

Thursday will be a big day for Cal Am and for Monterey Peninsula ratepayers, with a vote from the California Coastal Commission finally expected after a version of this project has come before them twice before, with no vote.

But it’s merely one chapter in a too-long book about too little water being available locally. As one phrase I’ve heard often while reporting on water locally: “Whiskey is for drinking, water is for fighting.”

I expect that fight to continue, and see no end in sight.

