This local professor is trying to get to the bottom of why members of Monterey County’s Black community are hesitant to get vaccinated.

Sara Rubin here, feeling a sense of cautious relief. The omicron surge has wound down, California’s mask mandate has lifted, and I’m fully vaccinated and boosted—meaning I am as well protected from Covid-19 as I’m going to be.

But I remain cautious because the virus is not over. We’re still experiencing more than 10 new cases per 100,000 people in Monterey County per day. Yesterday, there were 20 Covid-positive patients in Monterey County hospitals. People are still dying from the virus, even as life returns to normal. This is why being vaccinated is so critical: It keeps me, and the people around me, safer as Covid-19 continues to circulate in the community.

That’s why continued outreach on vaccinations is also critical. And there are renewed efforts to improve vaccination rates, in particular in populations that are disproportionately under-vaccinated. Countywide, 83 percent of eligible residents ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. But for Black residents, only 47 percent have received a dose of the vaccine, compared to 77 percent of white residents and 78 percent of Latinos.

This is where Dr. Vanessa Lopez-Littleton comes in. She is chair of the Health, Human Services, and Public Policy Department at CSU Monterey Bay. And she’s trying to get to the bottom of the reasons Black community members are hesitant to get vaccinated.

She’s launched an online survey asking where people are getting vaccination information, and how they feel about its effectiveness. The questions are simple, and it takes just five minutes to complete. “The results will be used to develop targeted strategies to increase the rate of vaccinations in our county,” Lopez-Littleton and colleague John Olson wrote.

They are also hosting three virtual community listening sessions; the first one happened last night, and two more are scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 and Tuesday, June 14. You can hear from local providers, ask questions about the vaccine, and share your thoughts.

It’s clear from their outreach so far that this project is meant to be a community conversation. One thing we’ve seen during the pandemic is that information does not effectively flow top-down; it’s a dialogue, and the health officials at the top of the bureaucracy are not always the most trusted, or the best communicators.

To that end, the project partners invite everyone to submit a vaccine testimonial video and share it on social media. “This is a wonderful opportunity to tell your story and motivate others,” Lopez-Littleton wrote.

Here’s a link her own video, which comes with this message, delivered with a smile: “As a nurse and research scientist, I trust the vaccine. As a mother, daughter, auntie, sister and friend, it was important to me to be vaccinated. As an educator, I’m a role model, so I wanted to lead by example.”

Last year, as vaccinations had just begun in Monterey County, Lopez-Littleton wrote a piece in the Weekly about the inequitable start to the rollout. “There is a continuing need to better understand the level of trust between communities of color and the government, including public health,” she wrote. “We need more research to better understand if high-risk populations are planning to receive the vaccine. Reaching herd immunity will depend on our ability to protect vulnerable populations, as well as the broader community.”

It’s not just about vulnerable individuals getting protected—it’s about all of us, and the herd immunity every single member of this community is hoping for. Success in vulnerable communities is success for all of us.

