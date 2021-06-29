Christopher Neely here, wondering when I will make my first real diving trip as a resident of Monterey County.
Since taking over the environmental beat at the Weekly, I have been reminded, weekly, of the rich marine ecosystem thriving just off the county’s shores. I’ve seen colorful pictures and listened to vivid stories from divers and researchers who have spent time in some of these local underwater habitats, but I’ve yet to throw on a wetsuit and oxygen tank and explore myself.
Which is why I am excited for tomorrow, when I will be able to get a little taste of what’s lurking off our shores from the comfort of my own desk. At 11am, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute will be live streaming from a ship just off Sur Ridge, where a team of marine biologists are researching a flourishing colony of deep-sea corals and sponges. The team, led by Jim Barry, will attach a camera to a remotely occupied vehicle that will provide a close-up view of the habitat.
Barry says his team wants to understand why the corals and sponges are so successful in the region of the coast, as well as their vulnerabilities. MBARI has established a deep sea coral observatory that will allow the team to monitor the health of the corals over time and measure any potential impacts over time. Barry says there are a lot of open questions about what affects these corals and how vulnerable they are to human activity and climate change.
“Think of it like a redwood forest. The dominant feature is the forest itself but there are all sorts of plants and animals that depend on those forests to support them. Deep sea corals provide a similar habitat. Myriad other organisms depend on the corals, and we have this right here in our backyard,” Barry says.
Bubblegum coral (Paragorgia arborea) at Sur Ridge, a rocky outcropping off the Big Sur coast. Photo courtesy of MBARI.
The stream won’t be all corals, however. The event will also feature an interview between Barry, producer Hannah MacDonald and ROV operator Knute Brekke, and offer a look into the types of career tracks marine science offers. Since the livestream will happen on MBARI’s social media accounts, viewers will be able to ask questions of the experts live. MacDonald says this multilayered livestream interactive program is something new for the research institute.
MacDonald says the livestream will kick-off at 11am on the MBARI Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts, as well as on the website, and run for 45 minutes.
