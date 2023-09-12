This Monterey County program offers an inside look at the educational system.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the ins and outs of K-12 education. Like many other Monterey County residents, I didn’t attend school in the U.S. and for people like me it can be challenging to understand how the educational system works or find resources available for kids and families.
In 2019, the Monterey County Office of Education started a program called Inside Education to provide residents with an inside look at how K-12 works in Monterey County. The goal is to help people understand how the educational system works, and see how their tax dollars are being spent.
From September to May, participants meet once a month and learn about different topics including career technical education, universal pre-kindergarten and special education. (There are no meetings in November or December.) They also take field trips to schools and different school districts across the county to see each program in action. The tours include everything from learning about the strategies teachers use to teach students with special needs to learning about how different career technical education programs (including forklift certification, welding, culinary arts and nursing) all work.
“We just like to give them a variety,” says Monterey County Superintendent of School Deneen Guss. Inside Education started as a way to provide firsthand information about what happens inside a classroom. It’s based on a similar program that Michael Watkins, retired Santa Cruz County superintendent of schools, offered in the neighboring county. “I thought it was such a great opportunity that we decided to launch our own program,” Guss says.
Any Monterey County resident, from parents to educators, politicians and journalists, can sign up to participate in Inside Education. Participants aren’t required to attend all the sessions—“they can at least pick the ones and topic areas that they're most interested in, or the day that works best with their calendar,” Guss says.
To learn more and to register, visit MCOE’s website. The program starts on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:45am (breakfast is provided; the tour ends at 1:30pm). The first topic we’ll learn about is special education. I hope to see you there.
