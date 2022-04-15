This new mentorship network for artists offers classes, advice and more.

Aga Popęda here, believing that “Art Makes Us” all. That’s also the name of a new business venture by Marina-based artist Paul Richmond and his longtime friend, Melissa Forman, bringing an interesting option for all artists—amateurs and professionals, locals and total hermits, operating from the end of the world.

This virtual “mentorship network” for artists comes as a result of a forced teaching-art-online experience that Richmond (as many arts instructors) was confronted with during Covid. While he misses being with artists in the same room, Richmond discovered that teaching art—consulting on art, making art, talking about art—is quite effective online. “People seem more relaxed,” he says. “They are at home; they can pet the dog.”

The other powerful factor behind the concept was the death of Richmond’s own artistic mentor, Linda Regula, who played a big role in his life before he moved from Ohio to the Monterey Peninsula in 2016. Regula passed in June 2020. “She treated me like one of her kids,” he says. “She touched so many lives as a teacher.”

That made Richmond think of the value of mentorship, and what a difference it can play in the life of an artist. Or rather in the life of “all of us,” Richmond says, “because we all are artists.” When thinking of the project, Richmond connected with his longtime friend from art school, Melissa Forman (who is still in Ohio, but on her way to Monterey, Richmond says). She helps with all “Art Makes Us” projects that slowly kicked off—fully online—in the fall of 2021.

“It’s open to everyone, including young children,” Richmond says. “All styles, all experience levels. The biggest area is one-on-one mentorship sessions, but we have classes, workshops and some free content. There is no monthly fee and you can sign up for whatever.”

So far so good, Richmond says about the interest in the community and beyond. “We have a little bit of everything—young children, future art students building their portfolios, seniors. I would say it’s pretty evenly distributed throughout the population.”

There is a beginning drawing class (Wednesdays through April) and an exploration in painting techniques class (on Saturdays). It’s not too late to register for their portrait paint workshop tomorrow, Saturday, April 16, from noon to 3pm. (This one is for adults and teens 15 and older).

It’s a “fun opportunity to try a variety of approaches to painting the portrait,” according to an event description. “We will start with a series of quick painted sketches and then work on a longer piece to allow more in-depth exploration.” No artistic experience is necessary. This workshop will be recorded, and everyone who registers (whether you attend the live session or not) will receive the video afterward. Whenever you register for a class, you will receive information on the materials needed or suggested, such as canvas boards, stretched canvases, oil paints and brushes.

Paul Richmond is also a co-founder of the You Will Rise Project, an organization that empowers those who have experienced bullying to speak out creatively through art. For more about Art Makes Us, visit artmakesus.com.

