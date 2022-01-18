This new photo exhibit takes on the topic of parenthood and a growing family.

Agata Popęda here with a little dispatch from Sunset Center, where, at the Center for Photographic Art, a married couple of photographers, Josh Smith and Vanessa Woods, are presenting an exhibit titled “Each one of Us was Fastened to the Other.” It’s a treat.
The beauty of this show is, more and anything else, its subject: a collective body of a family growing together, a collection of simple human forms, in this case a couple and their three children. All the pictures are black and white and play between light and dark—and this play is the key here.
The journey—for the artists and for us viewers—starts with photographs of a pregnant belly. It’s a philosophically impossible situation when one is complete and whole, but is more than itself because it’s early two. From there, a whole universe of questions regarding where I end and the Other begins opens up. The exhibition provokes through these kinds of thoughts and that’s why it’s worth taking a good look. The fact that we have two artists taking pictures, and at times being objects of each other’s art, brings fairness to this look at family life.
Avoiding faces that are often covered for the purpose of taking a picture, Smith’s photos are simple and naked without being erotic. Woods’ work adds her own visions of family intimacy that at times take the form of collage, gathering various limbs in what seems to be a tribute to, or at least a reflection on, togetherness.
It’s clear that, for Smith and Woods, art and family has merged into one big existential project, in which they are partners, taking their three children—Wyatt, Oliver, Luella—on quite a trip: intimate, tender and bold. We can all witness what, in years, will be more and more valuable family treasures—images of the bodies of the family members changing in time.
Their pictures are beautiful and we are all simply wired to react strongly to the sight of a baby elbow or the shape of the human ear.
The collection, under the title “Vestiges,” was shown in 2020 in San Francisco, where Smith and Woods met in grad school almost 20 years ago. They introduced it then as a “dialogue between our bodies of work” and a result of shared experience as parents and artists. The photographs were made at home, often spontaneously, documenting mornings and crumbled sheets and the light shining on the skin—momentous scraps of eternity.
“‘Vestiges’ is a snapshot of our complex experience of parenthood, which inevitably include surrender and reassessment of identity,” the artists wrote in the opening statement. “It documents our children being born and growing, their evolution and our own.”
The couple lives and works in Pacifica. The exhibition will be on view until Feb. 13 and walk-ins are welcome, so there’s plenty of time to check it out for yourself.
Read the full newsletter here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.