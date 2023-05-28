Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, hoping everyone at the 2023 California Roots Music & Art Festival is having a safe and fun festival weekend so far. While I am not able to be at the festival myself, I did have the honor of editing the stories that are part of the cover package in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, all about the 13th edition of this massive West Coast reggae celebration. And I think there are interesting, educational insights in each of these stories—whether you’ve been grooving all weekend or not.

Music festivals are about so much more than just the music. They’re cultural gathering places—opportunities to come together, connect with friends, and discover new things. They’re also places to see and be seen, which is the topic of arts writer Aga Popęda’s Cali Roots story. Music festival fashion is a class all its own, and some festivals, Southern California’s Coachella being perhaps the prime example, really cultivate a specific aesthetic. So how does one get dressed for Cali Roots? Popęda spoke with a number of attendees, both returning and new, and discovered a sartorial vibe that’s not unlike that of the festival itself—creative and fun, yes, but not too serious.

Freelance writer Jesse Herwitz also focused on Cali Roots beyond the music. He wrote about how the festival curates its diverse lineup of nonprofit partners, a list that ranges from the Humboldt County-based nonprofit Redwood Forest Foundation to the Esselen Tribe of Monterey County.

Contributor Caitlin Fillmore, meanwhile, turned her attention to the acts on stage this weekend—and specifically the impressive diversity of reggae acts that the festival finds and cultivates. “Over the last 13 years, the California Roots Music & Art Festival has delivered a trend-predicting array of international artists that keeps attendees and artists alike captivated to see what (and where) is coming next,” Fillmore writes.

Presenting versions of the music from locations including Jamaica, the Pacific Islands, Italy, New Zealand and more is very intentional, Fillmore learned. “It’s important to showcase music from all around the world,” festival organizer Dan Sheehan told her. “And this separates us from the others—most festivals stay in their lane, but we try to encompass all of it.”

To round it all out, freelancer Jacqueline Weixel presents a list of must-see performances—and, if you hurry up and get dressed, some are still to come this afternoon.