This week’s homeless summit addresses the work still to be done.

Pam Marino here, thinking about how in my five-plus years of covering homeless issues in Monterey County I’ve seen some positive shifts toward solutions.

Although there are still some NIMBYs (Not in My Backyard) out there, I’ve seen more people accepting solutions including building shelters and housing that once faced fierce neighbor opposition. Examples of this include the SHARE Center in Salinas and Casa de Noche Buena shelter for women and families in Seaside.

State funding has been made available to make projects like SHARE and Noche Buena possible. That funding has continued through the pandemic, and thanks to Project Roomkey (temporary housing in motels), followed by Homekey (a permanent housing program that refurbishes motels and other buildings), more people have found their way into safe, secure housing.

I’ve also noticed shifts in the local community of homeless advocates and organizations. One shift is they’ve embraced the housing first model, which rapidly houses people ahead of their getting sober or seeking help for mental health issues. They’ve also found ways to collaborate with one another on a larger scale than ever before. A prime example was the Salinas Homekey project, which came together in months thanks to various nonprofits and agencies working together.

These are all positive signs, but there is still more work to be done.

This Thursday, July 14, the Coalition of Homeless Service Providers, the Community Foundation for Monterey County and the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership are hosting the first virtual Lead Me Home Homeless Summit, and it will address some of that work and how local agencies and organizations can collaborate together to complete it.

The keynote speaker is Dhakshike Wickrema, California’s new deputy secretary of homelessness for the state’s Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency. Wickrema previously worked in Los Angeles tackling its seemingly intractable homeless issues.

I spoke with Wickrema last week, and she told me that those intractable issues come in large part due to a half century of policy decisions at the state and local levels that have created a lack of affordable housing. She sees recent policies and funding by the state as steps in the right direction, but it will take time to see the fruits of that labor.

On the agenda this Thursday is the CHSP Lead Me Home plan Five Year Plan to End Homelessness that was approved last year. Wickrema says she was impressed reading over the plan, which takes into account the dynamics of what has caused homelessness while also looking at solutions, not just the emergency response of shelters, but how to get people off the streets and into stable housing with services, as well as how all the agencies and municipalities can work together.

“They’ve thought through all the opportunities for collaboration, and the summit will be a good way for cities to learn how to be part of the collaborative effort,” says Wickrema. Cities have to be part of the effort, the deputy secretary says. They must do more to create affordable housing.

Along those lines, CHSP Executive Director Roxanne Wilson—whose last day is Friday before she heads to the county to be its homeless services director—says her goal is to help cities learn how they can be a bigger part of the effort. There’s been a big push to get local elected officials and staff members to attend.

Some of what will be featured on Thursday: Wickrema will report on additional funding coming out of the new 2022-23 state budget for housing and homelessness and how local governments can take advantage. In addition, the summit will share details of the Lead Me Home plan, debunk myths about homelessness, talk about encampments and safe parking, as well as shine a light on how CHSP is leading the way on tackling youth homelessness.

The summit takes place from 9am-1:30pm on Thursday. To participate, register here. Or watch the event online on the Monterey County Facebook and YouTube pages. Organizers have also arranged “listening spaces” for the public at the following locations: Monterey County Board of Supervisors Chambers, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas; Seaside Council Chambers, 986 Hilby Ave.; and Pacific Grove City Council Chambers, 300 Forest Ave.

