This year’s Pro-Am showcases Monterey County as a destination that is being “safe and responsible and smart.”
Good afternoon.
It’s a beautiful day for a golf tournament to kick off today—too bad for fans that this year’s AT&T Pro-Am will be experienced primarily through a TV screen rather than live.
This year’s tournament will be conducted without the usual amateur pairings, and without the throngs of spectators who watch their favorite golf pros (and their favorite celebrities). That means tens of thousands of fewer people visiting Monterey County than would normally be in town.
It sounds like a nightmare scenario for a travel professional, but Rob O’Keefe, CEO of the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau, strikes a surprisingly optimistic tone when he talks about this year’s lost travelers (and lost travel revenue).
“The Pro-Am is worth tens of millions of dollars in spending. It's unfortunate that we're not going to be able to benefit from that,” O’Keefe says. “But what a spectacular way to showcase what we have as a destination—it's even more valuable. It's not only showing off the beauty. It's showcasing our destination for being safe and responsible and smart.”
That safe and responsible and smart part matters, O’Keefe says, because industry research shows that as people begin booking travel again, even with vaccines and looser SIP guidelines, they’re going to prioritize places with a reputation for keeping people safe.
“The Pro-Am couldn't come at a better time,” he says. “That pent-up demand in travel is going to start to unfold in the April/May time frame.” That’s also the time frame when the Convention and Visitors Bureau intends to shift its promotional strategy, from focusing on what is/isn’t open to actually planning a trip.
Full disclosure—I’ve never been a golf fan, and I can’t claim to understand the ins and out of the sport. But I do appreciate the scene of spectators wandering around Pebble Beach and the surrounding area, I appreciate the seamless shuttle system that minimizes traffic, and the millions of dollars generated for philanthropy. You can’t get that stuff in the televised version. But to those who O’Keefe is hoping will gain an appreciation of the magic of this place by watching the televised version, maybe I’ll see you live and in person next year.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
