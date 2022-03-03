Those of us with safe, secure homes need to give up the notion that our neighborhoods will remain as they’ve always been.

Pam Marino here. I have long been plagued by why it’s OK for us as a community to accept that many people do not have homes. It concerns me that anyone is homeless, but there are those I’ve struggled with the most: families with children, veterans and seniors.

Families and veterans I never understood. How could we fail children and the people who served our country? Then when I began covering homelessness for the Weekly several years ago and learned of how many elderly people in their 70s and 80s—especially a large number of elderly women—are living in their cars, I thought: How could any of us sleep at night knowing this?

Last week I wrote about the failed attempt to procure a hotel in Pacific Grove for the state’s Homekey program, which transforms motels and hotels into permanent homes with supportive services for people without housing or those on the brink of losing their housing. (For a primer on Homekey see my story from last September about Salinas’ first Homekey project. Salinas is now set to build two more projects.)

Part of why the attempt failed was that as soon as neighbors near the hotel under consideration found out about it, they got nervous. They didn’t want to live near a “homeless shelter.” A grassroots campaign to stop the project ensued.

In the same week the plan was falling apart, a point-in-time-count of homeless one chilly January morning turned up 18 unhoused people in just one sector of P.G.,17 in their cars, one on the ground. The Homekey project would have housed every one of them.

Recently my colleague David Schmalz wrote about a farmworker housing project to house 480 workers on farmland in Pajaro that neighbors are rallying against. “Don’t kill our community,” said a resident who is spearheading the effort.

In another story Schmalz is following, the city of Seaside is working to pass a permanent ordinance that will do a runaround Senate Bill 9, which could allow some property owners to subdivide their lots. “I don’t want to change the flavor of the city drastically,” Seaside Councilmember Jason Campbell said during a meeting on Dec. 16, 2021.

This is probably hard for some to hear, but it is the truth of where we are now: Those of us with safe, secure homes are at a point in time where we need to give up the notion that our neighborhoods will remain as they’ve always been. We need to make room for those living on the margins of society or scrambling to hang on before they fall off a financial cliff. It’s time to welcome them in.

The transitions involved won’t be easy. We’ll need time to grieve what was, as our urban, suburban and rural spaces get a little fuller. Grieving is a healthy process that leads us toward acceptance—as long as we don’t get stuck in anger.

Read full newsletter here.