Thousands gather for a solemn and emotional memorial for fallen Salinas Police Officer Jorge “JD” Alvarado.

Celia Jiménez here, gathering my feelings after attending the memorial for Jorge “JD” Alvarado, the Salinas police officer who was killed on Feb. 25 while performing a traffic stop.

Over 2,000 people gathered this morning to show their respect and say goodbye to the fallen police officer at Rabobank Stadium in Salinas. About half of them—maybe more—were first responders and law enforcement officers in uniforms from different cities and counties, including San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Sacramento (the list goes on).

The service was warm, solemn and emotional. It was also sprinkled with funny anecdotes describing who and how Alvarado was. Most of the time the audience stayed quiet while people who knew Alvarado shared these personal stories.

Thanks to Cmdr. Sherwin Lum of the Colma Police Department, where Alvarado worked before moving to Salinas, we learned that Alvarado went by different names and nicknames: Jorge, George, little blue, Alvey; and at Colma, he became known as “koala” after he send a koala emoji plus a heart (🐨❤️) to a fellow officer instead of his girlfriend, Veronica. “George brought priceless life experiences and his honorable character to our department,” Lum said.

Veronica, Alvarado’s fiancee, shared that he loved the outdoors and trying new things. He was a Harry Potter and Star Wars Mandalorian series fan. He loved animals and fed stray dogs and cats in Salinas. “That was George, a very caring person,” she said.

The couple had plans to get married next week, on Saint Patrick’s Day (he loved that holiday), but instead she finds herself attending his memorial service.

The memorial also showed that the Salinas community is still in shock and grieving the loss of officer Alvarado. Mayor Kimbley Craig couldn't have described it better than when she shared the raw emotion. “I don’t know what to say, except I’m sorry,” Craig said. She also said that it will take the whole city time to heal.

Craig said she was heartened by the support the city of Salinas and specifically Salinas PD has received: People have hung over 5,000 yards of blue and yellow ribbons, the equivalent to 50 football fields, on trees across 22 miles. Additionally, over 1,000 people have visited to show their respect to their police force.

People have also arranged different memorials and fundraising events to help Alvarado’s family and fiancee. “He touched so many people’s lives,” said his brother Jorge Ernesto Alvarado, JD’s eldest brother and a Salinas Police officer. “That is evidenced through the amount of love and respect he has received, even after his death.”

One of the hardest moments for me, and maybe other Spanish speakers, was when the song “Amor Eterno” (Eternal Love) played while they were showing pictures of him on the screen—it’s a song that talks about losing a loved one.

I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who learned a lot about Alvarado during his memorial, and I find myself wishing I had known these things before his death. Alvarado isn’t here anymore, but many police officers in Salinas and around the county are still performing their jobs. Perhaps we should take the time to get to know at least one of them.

