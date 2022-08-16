Three new murals coming to Salinas offer an opportunity to beautiful public space—and build community connections.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about public art and its ability to change how we experience public spaces.

I’m thinking about this because just this morning Caltrans, the city of Salinas, and the Arts Council for Monterey County announced that they’ve chosen the artists who will paint murals at three Highway 101 underpasses in Salinas—at East Market Street, Alisal Street and Sanborn Road. Like so many American cities, Salinas is bisected by a major state highway, separating the western side of town from the east with infrastructure that can feel at best unwelcoming or at worst impenetrable to any form of transit besides a car.

But these underpasses don’t need to be seen only as gray, uninviting blockades (or “visually unremarkable structures” in the words of Caltrans Senior Landscape Architect Corby Kilmer)—they can be reimagined as canvases.

That is exactly what is happening thanks to $748,000 in funding from Clean California, a state highway beautification program focused on cleaning up trash across California and beautifying public areas along highways. Over 40 artists or artist teams submitted applications for the Salinas project, and nine were selected to present a detailed proposal.

At the East Market Street underpass, wife-and-husband artist team MJ Lindo-Lawyer and Joshua Lawyer will paint a colorful depiction of local folklore and history as well as elements of Salinas’ natural world, including sycamore trees and California poppies.

At the Sanborn Road underpass, Los Angeles-based Timothy Robert Smith will bring his photorealistic style to bear on the faces and figures of agricultural growers and workers, and architectural landmarks of the Alisal neighborhood.

Finally, at the Alisal Street underpass, local team La Neta Murals (which is comprised of Arsenio Baca, Sea Sevilla, Avelino Sanher, Gerardo Zambrano and Natalia Corazza) will paint portraits of Salinas’ heroes (think Cesar Chavez, Larry Itliong, Dolores Huerta) along with other events and elements of the region’s rich history. “It was definitely a team effort, but we’re happy we got it,” La Neta team member Arsenio Baca says of the application and proposal process.

Unlike the other two locations, the Alisal underpass is not a completely blank canvas so La Neta will work with and alongside existing art. “In my opinion, it’s the most challenging location because there are already murals there,” Baca says. Once he and the team visited the location, though, he says he got excited about contributing to the space.

Another component of the project is that each of the three artist teams will host some kind of community engagement for local youth and artists. For Timothy Robert Smith—who is also an art teacher—this will take the form of a mural workshop. La Neta is still working out the details of their community project, but “it’s really important to us to really bring the community in,” Baca says.

“In my experience in Salinas and Monterey, the artist communities, there’s a bit of a gap there,” Baca adds. “Maybe it's just because of the distance…We as La Neta really want to be a bridge for those gaps in the area and bring the communities together. So we’re hoping this will be a big part of that.”

