’Tis the season when words and symbols may or may not have religious meaning.

Sara Rubin here, to wish everyone a happy holiday season, whichever holidays (Christmas, Hanukkah, solstice, etc.) you may or may not be celebrating.
Personally, I am celebrating the second night of Hanukkah tonight by lighting a menorah, and will do so for the remaining six nights to come. (This year, Hanukkah ends on Christmas, and I think menorahs illuminated alongside Christmas trees are one of the most quintessential images of religious diversity and freedom. The holidays do not always coincide, but I love it when they do.) Others celebrate by eating fried foods, specially potato latkes and jelly donuts, as a way to honor the Hanukkah miracle at the center of the story: a small amount of holy oil that burned for eight days, although there was just enough for one.
And this Hanukkah, like every Hanukkah in recent memory, my inbox is full of questions about public menorah displays. While we’re used to seeing Christmas trees everywhere, where are all the menorahs?
“I recall that at some point in the past City Hall displayed a menorah in addition to the Christmas tree,” Monterey resident Esther Malkin wrote on Dec. 13 to Monterey City Council. “It's hard to remember because if there's actually one displayed anywhere, it's always in the shadow of the Christmas tree.”
The short answer is that the U.S. Supreme Court has determined Christmas trees—and all sorts of Christmas decorations, like Santa and elves—are not religious symbols. “Although Christmas trees once carried religious connotations, today they typify the secular celebration of Christmas,” the court has ruled. “The Christmas tree, unlike the menorah, is not itself a religious symbol.”
I think the court is wrong about that, or at least overly presumptuous. It means that Christianity is the default for Americans, while other religious holiday observances are not. And while I love the big Christmas tree in front of Colton Hall—yes, I call it a Christmas tree, not a generic holiday tree (what other holiday do we celebrate by stringing lights up on an evergreen tree?)—to me, it is unambiguously religious. (Seaside City Hall’s holiday cypress tree looks more like a Dr. Seuss creation than a Christmas tree; maybe it’s the triangular shape that I associate with Christmas?)
However, the court’s position is what it is, and that means little chance of seeing a menorah displayed in public settings in the near future. As Monterey City Attorney Christine Davi responded to Malkin: “The city's goal is to remain impartial in the field of religion. The city does not prefer one religion over another, and it recognizes that any appearance of acting preferentially could run afoul of California's no preference clause and be hurtful to people.”
Avoiding hurt is certainly in the spirit of Hanukkah. As Binie Holtzberg of Chabad of Monterey told me: “The message is to spread light and illuminate darkness.”
