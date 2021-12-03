Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about the power of the Pacific Ocean. Growing up on the coast means learning, from a young age, to have a healthy respect for this massive body of water. Among the earliest (and, honestly, most useful) pieces of advice I remember getting: Never turn your back on the waves.
This weekend, Dec. 4 and 5, the Pacific will be extra impressive with the arrival of two King Tides. King Tides (not a scientific term) are regular (but not every day) higher-than-normal high tides caused when there is an alignment of the gravitational pull between the sun, moon and Earth. There are typically three King Tides in a year, taking place on the new moon or full moon in December, January or February. They’re a cool natural phenomenon, and also widely considered to be a way to get a glimpse at the future, when climate change-caused sea level rise encroaches on coastal areas.
The California King Tides Project, a partnership run by the California Coastal Commission, works at each King Tide occurrence to get citizen scientists (that’s all of us) involved in envisioning this future. “Understanding what a King Tide looks like today will help us plan for sea level rise in the future and motivate us to stop burning fossil fuels,” the King Tides Project website states. “Sharing your photos and talking about what you've noticed helps others understand that they're part of a community that cares about climate change.”
Here’s what they want you to do: Head to the coast at high tide and (safely) take pictures. “Some of the most powerful images are taken in areas that are subject to flooding and erosion, and of places where high water levels can be gauged against familiar landmarks (such as cliffs, rocks, roads, buildings, bridge supports, sea walls, staircases, and piers),” the organization writes. On Saturday, Dec. 4 in Monterey, the high point of high tide is at 9:19am, a reasonable hour for a morning stroll. On Sunday, Dec. 5, it’s at 10:04am. Upload your photos to the King Tides Project, taking careful note of the location. They’ll be added to an interactive map.
The Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve will also be leading a King Tide walk on Saturday. While the event is sold out this time, you can always go check out the impacts of the tides in the Reserve yourself. Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator Ariel Hunter says the King Tides are “a great opportunity to talk about climate change” and how to mitigate its impacts. “I hope that people take away—first of all just a sense of wonder at our planet and just how dynamic these coasts are,” Hunter says. “But also I would hope that people are taking away a sense of action.” While we may not be able to reverse the impacts of climate change, we do have the tools to mitigate harm. But first, it’s helpful to understand what that harmful impact could look like.
If you do go tide-watching this weekend, have fun, be safe and send any cool photos to us at etcphoto@mcweekly.com, too. Also mark your calendar: The next King Tide happens on Jan. 2, 2022.
