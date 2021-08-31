Pam Marino here, having realized over the weekend that wearing a mask out in public is almost as natural as breathing to me at this point. I don’t even think about it anymore.
As I wandered through the crowded streets of Sand City on Sunday afternoon during the West End Celebration I also realized that I barely have angst anymore over those who don’t wear masks outdoors. (I get nervous indoors, mostly for the well-being of children and others who cannot be vaccinated.)
The large crowd prompted me to wear a mask for my own comfort but because the county has achieved a 78-percent vaccination rate, and the data on our rate of Covid-19 transmission has essentially plateaued, I felt safe enough to not worry about the maskless.
And therein lies the reason why Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno has not issued an indoor mask mandate like his colleagues in the Bay Area, he told the Board of Supervisors this afternoon. In order to exercise his authority as the health officer, he has to be able to show a mandate is needed using data.
He was quizzed by Supervisor Luis Alejo as the board considered enacting an indoor mask mandate for all of Monterey County, cities and unincorporated areas. (They previously thought they only had the power to mandate in the unincorporated areas, but County Counsel Les Girard told them they had the discretionary power to issue the mandate in cities as well.)
Specifically, Moreno said he has to show that less drastic measures of controlling the spread of disease are not working to justify the more stringent step. Under the recommendation he issued July 19, the Covid situation has actually improved. For the last two weeks the transmission rate has been steady, Moreno said. It’s not decreasing, but it’s no longer increasing. The test positivity rate has been dropping for the last month. The case rate was previously dropping and has leveled off.
The combination of state mask orders for workers in schools, hospitals, clinics, skilled nursing and other facilities along with Monterey County’s vaccination rate (which is one of the best in the state) has worked, Moreno said. With his own recommendation to wear masks indoors in public, from what he can tell the measures are working.
Girard reminded the board there is the health officer’s discretion to issue an order, but that the board can look at the record themselves and make their own decision.
It proved to not be a hard decision for the board to make, although there was some hesitancy by Supervisor Chris Lopez who said he didn’t feel comfortable going against Moreno and the data. “I’m not saying I’m opposed, it’s just a concern moving into the political realm,” Lopez said. He also felt uncomfortable mandating for cities as well, something the board hasn’t done throughout the pandemic.
There was no hesitancy from the other supervisors. Supervisor Wendy Root Askew said her concerns were for children and the 60 percent of the county’s Black population that had not yet been vaccinated. Most of her comments were about children and families. “It is frustrating as a parent to learn that this virus is still being passed from vaccinated people to unvaccinated people,” she said.
Families have been left behind in the pandemic and are on edge after getting Covid exposure notifications from schools week after week. “We were literally talking about golf last year before we talked about children,” Askew said.
There is buy-in from at least some city officials and some school board officials, 34 of whom signed onto a letter drafted over the weekend asking for a new mask mandate.
The board voted 5-0 to ask the county counsel’s office to draft an urgency ordinance requiring masks in public indoors. Those who don’t wear them could face administrative fines. They suggested using the Santa Cruz mandate as a model, which requires everyone above the age of two to wear them. The urgency ordinance would last 60 days but could be extended or ended sooner. The draft will be back for consideration during a special meeting at noon, Sept. 8.
