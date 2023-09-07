Last Friday, I was feeling a bit hopeless. Pam Marino here, and at the time I was deep in reporting on fentanyl overdoses and deaths in Monterey County for a story that appears in today’s paper. Too many people are dying by overdosing on street drugs, including many who are without homes.

But before you start feeling hopeless, let me assure you that I feel more hopeful than I did six days ago, for reasons I share below. First, some background.

My reporting started on Tuesday, Aug. 22, with the death of Franklin “Smalls” Glenn, who died of a possible fentanyl overdose that day in Window on the Bay Park in Monterey. I met with friends of Glenn two days later during a gathering at Del Monte Beach, steps from the tree where Glenn died.

Along with sharing fond memories of Glenn—every person I spoke to described him as a kind and generous person who always helped others—they spoke of the other members of their community experiencing homelessness who are overdosing and dying far too often from fentanyl.

Then on Friday I interviewed Marta Sullivan, senior program officer of substance abuse services for Community Human Services, who confirmed that there is a serious problem. “It’s like the Wild West out there,” she told me.

Unlike a few years ago when fentanyl roared onto the scene, hidden in pills purporting to be other drugs, all of Community Human Services’ clients now know that street drugs are laced with fentanyl that can kill them with one use. Their level of addiction is so elevated they use the drugs anyway, Sullivan says. People are taking advantage of free naloxone giveaways to have it on hand to rescue friends and family members, or people they encounter in the streets.

At the end of the day, I spoke to Dr. Reb Close, an emergency room doctor at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula and co-founder (along with her husband Dr. Casey Grover) of Prescribe Safe. She keeps track of the numbers: As of last Friday there had been over 600 suspected overdoses in Monterey County since January, with 72 fatalities.

Beyond fentanyl, there are more serious drugs now available that have her worried. “Xylazine is absolutely here, 100-percent here,” Close says, as just one example. Also known as “tranq,” it’s a tranquilizer approved for veterinary use and according to a warning from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is deadlier than fentanyl. It is not an opioid, so naloxone won’t work to reverse an overdose.

I asked Close how she does it, day after day, watching people struggle with addiction and even die. Close says she focuses on the people they are able to save, the ones who make it into recovery. “We actually help people get their lives back,” she says.

On Tuesday night, after the Weekly’s deadline, the Monterey Police Department presented to the Monterey City Council about the department’s new Outreach and Navigation Center, located in the First French Consulate Building at 401 Camino El Estero, next to Lake El Estero.

It’s the new home to the Muti-Disciplinary Outreach Team, a partnership between the department and local social services that makes contact with members of the community experiencing homelessness. Locating it in the adobe so close to where that community lives—Glenn died right across the street—will enable MDOT and the MPD to be closer to the people who need help and establish closer ties.

Since its creation in 2018, MDOT has helped people get connected to services and housing. It’s not only helped save and improve people’s lives, it has reduced the number of times police have had to make contact with those who, in their desperate situations, commit low-level crimes or need emergency medical services.

More good news: Monterey Police Chief Dave Hober told the City Council they are very close to hiring a homeless outreach navigator, a position made possible by the council with an appropriation in the 2023-24 budget. The navigator will interview people and assess their needs, then make referrals to resources. Hober hopes the person they hire will start by early November, if not sooner.

There is a long list of resources and 24-hour hotlines available to individuals and families who need help in Monterey County—a good first step toward getting connected with those resources is to dial 211. There are also resources available at montagehealth.org/about/prescribe-safe, along with information about naloxone. Another resource for people using drugs is Never Use Alone, 1-800-484-3731.

-Pam Marino, staff writer, pam@mcweekly.com