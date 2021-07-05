If you’ve been out and about lately, you’ve noticed the sudden influx of cars, foot traffic and tourists. Summer is here, and Monterey County is still a tourist destination despite the absolute economic beating we took during 2020 (and still today). The other day, I heard what presumably was a local bemoaning the onset of tourists. “Oh, it’s tourist season again.”
I grinned a little because it’s the caveat of living here. We get to have the whole range—$12,000-per-ticket (invite-only, please) TED Talks; global musical concerts like the Monterey Jazz Festival; the world-famous Monterey Bay Aquarium; a history of writers who made their marks from Salinas to Big Sur; stunning parks and beaches; and award-winning vineyards in South County—all converging in one county. While locals might like to think we have this all to ourselves, visitors comprise the second-biggest sector of Monterey County’s economy.
Here’s the bright side I’ve come to live with: I can play tourist, too. It’s a simple mindset shift. I recently realized I hadn’t had a beach day in months, or sat in a fancy cafe to people watch (where I overheard that conversation, at Alta Bakery). I stopped to read some historical plaques, even though I’ve passed them countless times for years.
Remembering to literally stop and smell the roses, and pretend just for a bit—without cynicism and with plenty of appreciation—that we can all just be tourists in our own backyards for a bit, is a good place to be mentally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.