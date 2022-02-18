Transforming a tragic murder into political talking points serves no one as a community grieves.

Sara Rubin here, my heart aching for the people who knew and loved Karina Chavez Vargas and Jesus Arias Villa. They were a young couple, 23 and 22 years old, with good jobs and plans for the future. They weren’t tangled up in criminal activity. They were just busy living their lives, with work and sports and school and family, when they were shot and murdered on the night of Saturday, Feb. 5. Arias Villa was about to give Chavez Vargas a ride home from his parents’ house, and they’d just gotten into the car when his family heard gunshots.

They are victims of senseless violence. There is no motive, no revenge story. After Salinas police arrested two suspects on charges of murder earlier this week, they announced that they believe the crime was a case of mistaken identity.

In the wake of senseless violence, it’s compelling to want it to make sense. So we have seen District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni laying out a story about Jose and Gonzalo Echeverria, two cousins accused of these two murders: We should blame California’s “soft-on-crime attitude.”

There are indeed disturbing layers of the story of the Echeverrias, particularly that of Gonzalo, who has been previously convicted for gang-related felonies—for carrying a loaded firearm, and for helping a gang member escape from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility. While serving a prison sentence, Gonzalo was released early under California’s Prop. 57. Both cousins, citizens of El Salvador, have been previously deported before making their way back to the U.S. and Salinas.

Pacioni immediately seized on the arrests as talking points in a political fight over whether California’s criminal justice system is too tough, or not tough enough. “This tragic murder might have been avoided except for an unthinking, soft-on-crime attitude by our California executive branch and legislature,” Pacioni said in a press release. “This man served only a fourth of the sentence the judge imposed. When a gang member goes to prison and gets out years early and kills two innocent people, unfortunately it is not only unsurprising and outrageous, but it also clearly demonstrates we are on the wrong path in California. This is not something our local police, courts, and prosecutors can fix. The people of this state must act.”

The next day, Feb. 17, Pacioni issued a follow-up statement noting that Gonzalo Echeverria had not in fact been released six years early, but eight months early. But still, she dug in on the logic—trying to make sense of senseless violence, but assuming a few causal links that can never be proven.

“Had he served his sentence without these enhanced credits, he would have been in prison until about January 30, 2022. Once released he was deported, presumably to El Salvador. I think it highly unlikely he could have made it back to the U.S. to commit these murders on February 5, if not for policy decisions by CDCR and the executive branch in Sacramento,” Pacioni said in a statement.

Certainly a longer sentence might have prevented these two tragic deaths. But to claim causation is a very opportunistic take. This circumstance and this crime tell us only about this circumstance and this criminal—but Pacioni seems to assume in her statements that all violent felons, once released, will inevitably be violent again.

Pacioni did not respond to interview requests and Public Defender Susan Chapman declined to be interviewed for this story. Instead, I spoke with former Monterey County assistant public defender Don Landis, now in private practice as a defense attorney, about Pacioni’s oversimplification.

“You don't see the 95 percent of the people who gained relief from new sentencing laws,” Landis says. “You don't see those who are really successful or sort of successful—or are not successful but not committing crimes. It's that whole spectrum who have had a second or third chance and are doing well enough to get by and have some semblance of a normal life. But those stories don't smack you in the face.”

On the other hand, we also hear extreme success stories, those of people who reform themselves, and go from committing a crime to prison to making massive contributions. But reality for most people—not just those who’ve been in the criminal justice system, but all of us—is that their lives may be unremarkable. They live, they strive, they sometimes succeed and sometimes fail. Those gray area stories don’t suit a political narrative, so we hear about them a lot less.

The same goes for the construction of a narrative that gets built by the left on issues of crime. Many interactions with police, for instance, are also unremarkable. But police encounters that end in tragedy are the ones that occupy our minds, becoming talking points in a more complex story.

There is no narrative that will bring back two beloved souls. But there is a policy debate to be had about appropriate sentencing laws. Pacioni, along with 43 other California District Attorneys, sued the California Department of Corrections last year over its administration of Prop. 57, passed by voters in 2016. Prop. 57, the Public Safety and Rehabilitation Act, allows prison inmates to earn credit for time served based on good behavior and pursuing opportunities like education. In response to the DAs’ lawsuit, a judge in December issued a temporary restraining order blocking CDDR’s implementation of some elements of its credit program; then on Jan. 20, the court denied the DAs’ request for a more permanent injunction.

While the DAs and CDCR fight out their differences over technical formulas on credits, the U.S. has the highest incarceration rate in the world, 639 inmates per 100,000 people. That’s 13-percent higher than the rate of the next-closest country, which is, perhaps ironically, El Salvador. (There, there are 564 inmates per 100,000 people.)

The DAs’ lawsuit and CDCR’s policy are ultimately technical battles about how to implement the law. Meanwhile, two young people are gone. We’d all love the right policy solution to prevent more people from dying from gun violence. One place to start might be changing our policies on guns—but perhaps that’s not as convenient a talking point.

