Trust is good for rebuilding law enforcement’s reputation, and for old-fashioned police work.

David Schmalz here, thinking about Seaside, a community I’ve called home for the better part of the last decade, and where a cold case for a 2014 murder just recently started heating up.

Seaside has long battled a reputation over the years locally for gang violence, but perhaps in time that will start to change. That’s at least the impression I got today after speaking with Seaside Acting Police Chief Nick Borges, a former commander who took on the acting chief role last August after the departure of former chief Abdul Pridgen, who left to become chief of the San Leandro Police Department.

On May 4, Seaside announced it had a new lead to formerly cold case for a murder that occured December 29, 2014, when Liz Baker was shot and killed inside a car on the 1200 block of Circle Avenue. Borges says the initial leads the department received were “not even close” to being accurate—but the county District Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with Seaside PD, have been aggressively pursuing cold cases in the city since late last year, Borges tells me.

He can’t go into detail about what changed in the last months as to how the new leads were developed, other than to say it’s at least in part related to the trust that Seaside PD has strived to develop within the community in recent years.

In our conversations today, Borges repeatedly mentioned the May 2015 report from former president Barack Obama’s “21st Century Policing” task force. The first words of the executive summary of that report read, “Trust between law enforcement agencies and the people they protect and serve is essential in a democracy.”

When Borges took over as acting chief last year, he says one of the first things he did was change the department’s motto from “Honor, Pride, Commitment” to “Transparency, Respect, Unity, Service, Training”—T.R.U.S.T.

“We want the community to know they can trust us,” he says, and they’ll be “treated fairly, equitably, and everyone will get a fair shake. We really do care, I want that to be known.”

The suspects in the 2014 murder case are still on the loose, only one of whom is identified. Here’s what we can report: the name of the prime murder suspect is not being made public, but a suspected accomplice has been named. Per the city’s May 4 statement, Edward Rodriguez, 26, has been sought by Seaside PD for the murder of Seaside resident, Khaleel “Lee Lee” Johnson since 2015.

“We’ve turned every rock in California,” Borges says. “We’re very confident he’s not local. We’re hoping with the public's help, someone will give us a lead, give us some facts.”

The suspects could be in another state, or another country, but Borges feels confident that justice will be served. Just yesterday he had a difficult conversation informing Liz Parker’s daughter that Seaside PD had two suspects in the case.

“I’ve had to do that too many times,” he says. But, like any cop who cares about the people they protect and serve, Borges hopes it won’t be something he’ll have to continue to do. To that end, he’s taking a proactive approach.

“If somebody committed murder in Seaside, they should be very concerned,” he says, adding that the department and its partners will aggressively pursue them. “Seaside is not the place to come commit violence and murder and get away with it, that’s not going to happen, that’s a guarantee.”

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the anonymous tip line at (831) 899-6282.

