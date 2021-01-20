Truth, and poetry, are things that transcend politics.
Good afternoon.
As I watched the Inauguration Day ceremony today, I appreciated the poise of the speakers, their messages about unity and progress, patriotism and honoring American institutions. But the messages also felt scripted to me, even the lame jokes about the weather were predictable.
It was when 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman stood to speak, and delivered a breathtaking recitation of her poem “The Hill We Climb,” that I felt truly moved. Her presentation was at once commanding and intimate, her message deeply relatable. She did not shy away from the darkness and division, but she ended on a note of hope:
“When day comes, we step out of the shade of flame and unafraid.
The new dawn balloons as we free it.
For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it.
If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
It’s a message that tells listeners there is work to do—it’s up to our powers of imagination to see the light, first of us, then up to us to seize it—only if we rise to the occasion.
I wanted to understand what moved me so deeply about Gorman’s words, and I called poet Daniel Summerhill, a professor at CSUMB, to break it down. (The poem was the only part of the Inauguration Day ceremonies that he chose to watch, in part because of the content, but mostly because it was a thrill to see Gorman on the stage. “It’s a monumental moment for young folks,” he says. “Typically in government, young folks aren’t represented. Amanda Gorman just being there in the first place is a big deal; it’s also a big deal because she’s a young Black woman.”)
For Summerhill, “The Hill We Climb” works so well because it gets to the truth. “My favorite writer, James Baldwin, said the work of the writer is to tell the truth and bear witness to the times,” Summerhill says. “That’s part of Amanda’s poem, the idea of witness.
“What poetry does is it translates, it’s a vehicle to paint a picture using the truth. One of the first things Joseph Stalin did was to kill off all the writers, kill the poets. One of the reasons is that art has a function of change. Art can be healing, art can be revolutionary. When faced with oppression or injustice or lies, poetry—at the root of it is truth-telling—is like going to battle against lies, oppression, injustice.”
To tell the truth, to battle lies and injustice and oppression. That sounds a lot like the mission of journalists. It sounds a lot like the message that President Joe Biden gave in his first speech as president: “Each of us has a duty and responsibility, as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders, leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation, to defend the truth and defeat the lies,” he said.
Truth is something that transcends politics. And poetry, too, transcends politics. It’s hard to craft a message that finally unites such a divided country, but Gorman’s poetic appeal is to our humanity more than our politics:
“So while once we asked,
how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe?
Now we assert
How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?”
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
