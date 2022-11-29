Turning literal dreams into reality by giving back.

Bradley Zeve here. I had originally planned to write today’s introduction solely about #GivingTuesday, a worldwide fundraising event supporting organizations that make our communities stronger with one universal intent: What’s your vision for a better world?

But, frankly, I got distracted by a short and surprising dream last night.

My dreamworld tends to be sporadic, but vivid. In this one I was able to reconnect with a longtime friend, one of my favorite local people, an important mentor.

In dreamland last night was Dr. Robert Melton’s birthday. He, a woman with long, wavy reddish hair and I were celebrating. We were laughing. We were hanging around what appeared as a tiny, one-room apartment, with loads of Indian fabrics on the walls. Bob was in a particularly mischievous mood, his wry humor in play.

Dreams are great entertainment. I was glad to have celebrated with Bob, and once awake I was curious how he was doing, if today was indeed his birthday.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Bob Melton, he served as the county’s Department of Health Services director and County Public Health Official for 19-plus years, beginning back in April 1982 (he retired in 2001). He is a bright man, the consummate public servant, someone who cares deeply about his community, family and friends, a longtime advocate for those less well off.

I called Bob late this morning to check in. When I first told him about my dream, he referenced this quote, from The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway:

Up the road, in his shack, the old man was sleeping again. He was still sleeping on his face and the boy was sitting by him watching him. The old man was dreaming about the lions.

It’s a vital time to support independent journalism Democracy remains a fragile enterprise in need of a strong and free press. Newspapers are closing. Social media is toxic.

There is an alternative.

You can help.

Monterey County Weekly has launched the Fund for Independent Journalism to allow donors to make tax-deductible contributions now through December 31.

Every donation helps protect local and independent journalism and keep democracy intact. LEARN MORE

Over my years here at the Weekly, Bob has consistently been one to advocate for important causes. As one of my early mentors, he provided important insights about our community and the importance of public health work. More recently he was one of my go-to sources to help dissect the impacts of the pandemic, and understand the federal, state and local government responses.

While Bob was at the Health Department we collaborated on a number of projects, including the creation of a countywide resource guide for elders and/or their families stepping into an elder care role, which we now publish annually as Living Well. We also jointly published the Tellus Report, a county health assessment.

And while today isn’t Bob’s birthday (it’s coming soon though, on Jan. 26), I thought on Giving Tuesday, I’d support Monterey County Gives! in honor of my longtime friend,with two organizations I know he adores. In Bob’s honor, I’ve just donated $100 each to Loaves, Fishes & Computers and Chartwell School.

Please join me on this #GivingTuesday by supporting any of the 201 organizations spotlighted in Monterey County Gives!—maybe in honor of one of your friends or family members, even if it’s not their birthday.

Here's to you, Bob. Here’s to lifting those in need. And to turning dreams into reality.

