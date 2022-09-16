Two opportunities to get involved in protecting our coastline and waterways.

David Schmalz here, thinking about the local coast, and how lucky we are to live in one of the world’s most beautiful places, where stunning views and awe-inspiring marine life are there for us to appreciate whenever we make time for it (see: sea lion mania happening right now at Fisherman’s Wharf).

In order for it to stay that way, however, it’s also incumbent upon locals to do their part in the ways they both can and enjoy. And in the coming days, there are two excellent ways to do that.

The first is tomorrow, Saturday Sept. 17, where from 9am-noon the nonprofit Save Our Shores is hosting a beach cleanup at more than 60 cleanup sites across the coast and watersheds of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, including several in Monterey County. They go as far south as Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur, as far east as Arroyo Seco and north of Moss Landing at Zmudowski State Beach.

These cleanups are critical not just for keeping the coastline and waterways pretty, but to keep plastic waste (cigarette butts are plastic too) from the ending up in the ocean, where it breaks down into smaller pieces over time, which end up in the stomachs of fish and birds, and can ultimately kill them. Some of the chemicals from the plastic are also absorbed into the bloodstream of animals that ingest it, including humans when we eat seafood.

I’ve done a handful of Save Our Shores cleanups over the years, and every time I’m done I feel like a better person for it. To keep things efficient, it’s best to register online beforehand to sign a waiver and scout the best location for you. It’s also recommended to bring your own gear if possible to reduce the footprint of the event: that includes things like gloves, a bucket, grabber and filled reusable water bottles.

Another event next week is something I’ve never participated in: NOAA is doing a “first flush” training for locals so that it can enlist an army of citizen scientist volunteers to take water quality samples before the first rain, and then followup samples following the first rain of the season, aka the “first flush.” A webinar training happens Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5:30-7pm, and a “dry run” event to test the baseline water quality (in person) is scheduled for 9am-noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 at a storm drain near you in Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel, Salinas or Seaside. After the first rain, the citizen scientists will be deployed to collect more samples. With rain in the forecast for this Sunday and Monday morning (highly unusual!), it may end up being more of a “second flush” situation. You can register for that event at this link, and questions can be directed to bridget.hoover@noaa.gov.

It sounds like a great opportunity for science-curious kids and adults alike to learn how scientists do their work, and help them do it.

No matter how you choose to get involved, here’s to doing our part to protect the coast.

