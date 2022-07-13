Two Salinas teachers are headed to the Polish-Ukrainian border to teach English at a summer camp for kids.

Agata Popeda here, excited to report that Patricia Mason and Gabby DeVilla, two local teachers from the Salinas Union High School District, are traveling to the Polish-Ukrainian border to teach English and interact with children at a summer camp, most of them young Ukrainian refugees. The effort is organized by The American Federation of Teachers.

“I have been watching the news and I was wondering if there is something you can do besides giving a donation,” says Mason, who has been teaching English as a second language as well as Spanish and French at Alisal High School in Salinas for the last 12 years. As a world traveler who taught English in Italy and worked as an interpreter in Dubai, when she heard her teachers union’s president mention the opportunity, she jumped at it.

Additionally, many of her family members came from the region of current Poland and Ukraine. “It’s time to give back,” the teacher of 30 years says. “My grandmother was Polish and my grandfather was Lithuanian. My great grandmother was a Jewish midwife in Suwalki, Poland.”

“I always liked to do more,” says Gabby DeVilla, the second teacher who will travel to a small town 30 minutes from the Polish-Ukrainian border to help. Born and raised in Salinas, DeVilla has been teaching science since 2015 and has always been interested in international volunteerism. “I’ve always wanted to see how other people live. And this war…I wanted to help in some way.”

When DeVilla heard about an opportunity to help in person, she didn’t hesitate. She still can’t believe she was selected and is still surprised and excited, even after the orientation of the whole group of traveling teachers (there 15 of them from across the country) on Zoom last week.

“I heard that children there are very eager to learn English,” she says. And she is excited to teach, especially in a fun, outdoorsy setup with plenty of other activities.

The program will last 10 days. Mason will be back on August 2 and DeVilla a couple of days after.

About half of the kids will be Ukrainian refugees and the other half will be Polish youth, ages 12-15. The opportunity is not so much centered around structured classroom instruction, but rather experiential, project-based outdoor summer camp activities centered around informal, conversational English language immersion. Most of the kids will be at a basic or newcomer level of English proficiency—some may know a bit more. The overall summer camp objective is for the kids to enjoy fun, relaxed and memorable experiences.

If you would make a donation to contribute to the camp, you can send money via Venmo to @Kati-Bassler. You can also drop off a check or cash at the Salinas Valley Federation of Teachers’ office, at 931 Blanco Circle, Salinas. Look for more on Mason and DeVilla’s experience in the Weekly soon.

