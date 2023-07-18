Aga Popęda here, to report that the Salinas teachers who visited Poland to teach Ukrainian and Polish students in the summer of 2022 are back in action. The American Federation of Teachers—and with it Gabby de Villa and Patricia Mason—is once again working with the Polish-American Kosciuszko Foundation, wrapping up another summer camp as I write these words.
“In this camp, there are 60 Polish and 30 Ukrainian students, all in the 12-15 age range,“ de Villa writes in a late-night email from Poland. The school in Basznia Dolna is 20 minutes from Cieszanów, where both teachers were last year. “We are lodging in the next town over, Horyniec-Zdroj, a stone’s throw away from the Polish-Ukrainian border.”
“The teaching English experience in Poland was wonderful once again,” Mason writes, also in an email. “Our students, and the Polish and Ukrainian teachers, were incredible.”
The Russo-Ukrainian conflict escalated in February 2022, following a full blown invasion attempt by Russia. Russia previously invaded Ukraine in 2014; the country also invaded Georgia in 2008, and still occupies part of it, without any action from the U.S. Since then, 13 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighboring Poland. Most of them returned to their homes by now, with 2 million Ukrainian refugees still remaining in Poland.
“All of the Ukrainian students have their fathers serving in the current war,” de Villa writes. “They came to take a DNA sample from one of the students at camp as they think her father may have been killed,” Mason shared. “The next summer camp is for Ukrainian children who have lost their fathers.”
The Polish students come from the Lubaczow region and the Ukrainian students come from the Yavoriv region of Ukraine, just like last year. Instructors taught five 40-minute periods from 9am to 1pm, with a break for a snack and for lunch. The subjects include English, art, science (de Villa), computer lab (Mason) and gym. Each class had one AFT and one Kosciuszko Foundation teacher. In the afternoon, the teachers led a rotation of activities which included tie-dye shirt making, water balloon fights, yoga and no-bake cookie making. Spoken English is the emphasis of the experience.
A representative of the Salinas Valley chapter of AFT was present at the Salinas Union High School District’s board of trustees meeting on Tuesday, June 27, to remind fellow Americans that the war in Ukraine is ongoing.
“It’s very easy for all of us to forget,” said SVFT President Kati Bassler, addressing the board. “Those students’ lives were forever changed. Gabby de Villa and Patricia Mason are representing Salinas and representing California, and we all should be very proud.”
Bassler mentioned the presentation Mason gave last year, after the duo’s first Poland trip. “The fact that they were invited back,” she said, is a testimony to the fact that “Salinas has exceptional teachers.”
To Gabby and Pat: Congratulations, and thank you for your service.
