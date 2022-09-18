Two Salinas teachers helped bring hope, and a respite from war, to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Agata Popęda here with the humble confession that since I joined the Weekly in mid-July 2021, I’ve never had more fun, or felt more sense of mission, than when I was working on the story I’m inviting you to read now. The cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, titled Respite from War, is about a journey to Polish-Ukrainian border during which two Salinas teachers, Patricia Matulas Mason and Gabrielle DeVilla, spent a couple of weeks teaching English—and hope—to 29 Ukrainian children from the nearby Yavoriv region. Thanks to their stories, I was able to connect with wonderful people who bring hope there, on the ground, at the NATO/E.U. border. In a way, I was also able to go home.

Since the Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022 broke out so close to my first homeland—I’m a native of Poland, and became a U.S. citizen in 2012—I have been looking for ways to localize the story. I fell in love with Ukraine when I first visited in the late 1990s, tried my first bowl of solyanka and heard young Ukrainian men, sitting in outside cafes, who would just start singing Cossack songs in the night. If they’re not singing about love, they’re singing about freedom and this is what Ukraine is all about—preserving autonomy in the big game between the East and West.

But big games aside, life goes on, and war doesn’t wait for Ukrainian children to grow up. The relief summer camp in Cieszanów started as an American initiative by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who visited the Polish-Ukrainian border town of Medyka in April 2022. The idea was to create a summer camp conducted in English—an opportunity for some education and a lot of fun. When the local union leaders shared this idea at meetings all over the United States, they were shocked by the response. Hundreds of American teachers from all over the nation wanted to be part of it, including the two from Salinas who were selected to join.

In mid-July, a bus with 29 Ukrainian students, ages 10-16, from Yavoriv, Ukraine passed over the border to Poland. They were accompanied by their adult caregivers and one guitar on their 50-kilometer trip west. With the Polish Folkowisko Foundation and NATAN, an Israeli relief nonprofit, as facilitators, these students were joined by 30 local Polish children and 15 American educators.

The goal was to provide a respite from war, to learn some English and to connect between cultures. This is the story of what happened.

