Unpacking the life and legend of Tiburcio Vasquez, a career outlaw and native son of Monterey.

David Schmalz here, thinking about what it would feel like to grow up in a country that is actively being taken over by another country.

It’s on my mind because that’s what happened to outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez, who was born in Monterey in 1835, and then starting in 1847, saw America—and white people—start to take over California.

Whether or not that’s part of why Vasquez embarked on a life of crime by age 19 is unknowable, but author John Boessnecker seems to think it was not.

“The reality is, he probably would have been an outlaw [anyway],” he says.

Boessnecker’s 2010 book Bandido: The LIfe and Times of Tiburcio Vasquez, is the definitive account of Vasquez’s life, and is packed with more than 400 pages of fascinating details. Boessenecker, who has authored 11 Western history books in the last 33 years and is at work on number 12, says he’d been collecting information about Vasquez for almost 40 years by the time he sat down to write Bandido.

Vasquez is a layered character who lived an eventful life—his criminal career spanned two decades—and in this week’s cover story I seek to distill the essence of who he was as a man. As a native Caifornian, I was struck by how little I knew about him when I set out to work on this story, especially given that in life (and even more so in death) many in the Hispanic community came to consider him a folk hero of the Robin Hood archetype.

Whether Vasquez was a hero, villain, or some part of both is a question I wrestle with in this story. It’s also a journey through his life—I think it’s a pretty wild ride.

As always, I’d love to hear your thoughts on the matter, and I hope you enjoy the story.

Read full newsletter here.