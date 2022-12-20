W.R. Holman’s passion for holly was a true holiday gift to Pacific Grove.

Have you ever noticed that there are a lot of holly trees in Pacific Grove? Pam Marino here, who never thought too much about all the holly in America’s Last Hometown until I was researching a story for our Nov. 3 book issue. You can now see trees around town full of bright red berries, just in time for the holiday season.
The story I wrote was about the book My Life in Pacific Grove by Wilford Rensselaer Holman, annotated and edited by P.G. author and book editor Heather Lazare, who is married to Holman’s great-grandson, Ben Lazare. Holman built Holman’s Department Store, starting from when he took over as manager of his father’s dry goods business in 1905. It became the largest department store between San Francisco and Los Angeles. It was sold in 1985 to a regional chain that went out of business soon after.
Holman had a lot of interests beyond building his successful business. He and his wife Zena collected numerous artifacts and had many philanthropic interests. One of these, a passion really, was holly. Lazare includes in the book an article from the once long-running publication of the Monterey Peninsula, Game and Gossip, “The Holman Holly Story,” by Shirlie Stoddard, published on Dec. 8, 1950.
Holman’s early fascination with the prickly but pretty plant grew from propagating his own plants from cuttings to a 140-acre farm outside of Watsonville he dubbed Holly Hill Farm, one of the largest holly farms in the country.
Holman estimated he had 22,000 holly tree starts in cans around his P.G. home, before eventually buying land for a farm. He first purchased land in Mendocino County because he thought it would be the ideal climate for the holly. “But the deer got ’em and the trees weren’t good from a commercial standpoint; they spread out like fir trees. Eventually I gave up,” he told Stoddard.
Then he bought land about five miles outside of Watsonville. The gophers immediately destroyed all the trees within six months. “It broke my heart,” he said.
Outsmarting the gophers became a game, Stoddard wrote. Holman worked with the University of California to devise a way to poison the gophers. He also brought in bees to pollinate the trees, and found ways to combat mealybug and scale. He had 120 bird feeders constructed on the property to discourage the birds from eating berries. When mice infested the farm and began harming the trees he put out a call to the public for cats to come live there. (That erupted into a whole kerfuffle with the SPCA and others. Get a copy of Lazare’s book—available at local bookstores—to read all about it. It’s quite entertaining.)
Holman’s holly was harvested each year before the holidays and sent to florists around the country for festive arrangements. Holman also sold many seedlings at his store. Lazare writes in her book that if you live in P.G. and have a holly tree in your yard, it was likely from one of those seedlings.
One year before Holman’s death in 1981, he was interviewed for a story in the Salinas Californian. By then Holman was 96 and in poor health, confined to bed most of the time. He asked to be moved to a window so he could see his holly trees outside. Holman wasn’t sure of the date, but he said he gave the land to a relative who in turn sold it to someone else. The trees were never cultivated and became overgrown.
“It broke my heart to see it go to pieces. It hurt me so,” he told the Californian. He was still selling boughs of Holly from his own trees with the help of his caregiver, Louise V. Jaques. (Jaques transcribed Holman’s original memoir, which became the basis of the book created by Lazare and published earlier this year.)
I don’t have a holly tree in my Pacific Grove yard, but there’s one over the back fence in my neighbor’s yard and another huge tree down the street. I often wonder if they originated from one of Holman’s own cuttings.
If you have a story about holly from Holman’s, I’d love to hear about it.
