Warning: This story might make you hungry.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, contemplating—as I often do—what to eat for my next meal. Adding to my inspiration, but also indecision, is a certain story in this week’s edition of the Weekly that’s making me hungry for chile verde wings, birria tacos, wood-fired pizza and barbecue all at once.

In this story, Weekly freelancer Jeff Mendelsohn reveals that the parking lot at Alvarado Street Brewery’s Dayton Street taproom has become something of a hot spot for food trucks. While Alvarado Street has three full restaurant locations elsewhere—including its beautiful, brand-new spot on Main Street in Salinas—at the taproom they've invested in creating a rich lineup of pop-up food vendors, a seeming win-win-win for Alvarado Street, hungry customers and the food entrepreneurs themselves.

“The food parade begins on Wednesday with the arrival of Wings Uncommon,” Mendelsohn writes. “Managed by Micah Wilson and Emilia Rodriguez, Wings Uncommon offers high-quality, free-range, bone-in or boneless chicken wings cooked with, well, uncommon, recipes.” It goes on from there, leaving me hungrier and hungrier as the story moves through the week. (The Friday night spot belongs to Showoff California Craft BBQ, an award-winning barbecue venture that Mendelsohn also recently profiled.)

As my colleague David Schmalz put it in a note to the rest of the team: “Jeff keeps making me want to go out to eat in Salinas.” I couldn’t agree more.