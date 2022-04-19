Was it the right decision for Salinas to sign a nondisclosure agreement regarding a planned Amazon warehouse and leave its residents in the dark?

David Schmalz here, thinking about nondisclosure agreements.

It’s been on my mind for the past week because I can’t stop thinking about the planned Amazon warehouse in Salinas that got canceled last Wednesday, plans that, even until now, remain a secret.

As proposed, it would have been giant: It was originally envisioned to be 2.9 million square feet, but over the course of the planning process, Salinas City Manager Steve Carrigan tells me, that grew to 3.4 million square feet. Carrigan equated that to 68 football fields worth of construction. Having played football in my youth and knowing how big the field is, I still struggle to wrap my head around a construction footprint of that magnitude.

Carrigan learned the project was tabled during an April 13 conference call with developer Scannell Properties—working on behalf of Amazon—due to the rising cost of construction.

But even now, Carrigan can’t tell me it was planned to be a warehouse for Amazon (the Weekly was only able to confirm that through a Public Records Act request) because of a nondisclosure agreement the city signed with Scannell on Sept. 2 of last year.

Which, to me, is baffling. For the city—and its elected officials—to not even be able to tell its residents what was being built (or proposed) for a project of that scope seems to fly in the face of every principle of transparency that citizens seek in their government, local or otherwise. This isn’t a national security issue.

So why did the city do it? Basically, Amazon asked (through Scannell), and the city agreed, presumably because it didn’t want to let a big fish get away. It’s a common practice for Amazon (and other large tech companies) and one that has received criticism elsewhere too.

“There has to be some level of discretion that goes on when managing a really large project,” Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig told me last week. Since coming on the City Council in 2010, she says it’s the second NDA the city has signed—the other was for a sports team sniffing around for a potential home. “It’s important to make sure we're turning over every stone to figure out how to expand the job market here to provide services we give to our residents.”

Jobs came up repeatedly in my conversations about the project with Carrigan, who came on as city manager in 2021. He says that over the course of his years in government, this is the fourth NDA a city he’s worked for has signed. “They’re very rare, I would be surprised if I signed another one. I don’t think it’s a new normal,” he says. “I don't expect another one to come along for a long time.”

I’m not so sure that’s true. There are a lot less fish to catch now for cities seeking economic investment, and I think that if one of the few big fish came back into town, there’s a good chance a similar deal would be struck, regardless of what the residents may or may not want—they wouldn’t learn about it save for dogged journalists.

Anthony Rocha, a Salinas City Council member, told me last week, “we have a Planning Commission and a public review process for a reason, and that’s so members of the public can weigh in on issues of significance, especially land use issues.”

I wholeheartedly agree, though I would add this: Not enough development has gotten done in my time in Monterey County—it’s part of why rents are through the roof—but it’s not good for a community for a proposed development to suddenly arrive, in secret.

In my mind, city leaders asked by mega-corporations to sign NDAs should say: No, I serve my residents, and they deserve to know what’s going on.

