Good afternoon,
This is staff writer Asaf Shalev, checking in 17 days after dropping off my ballot and one day before Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.
I am among the nearly 85 percent of all eligible voters in Monterey County who are registered to vote. My ballot is among the 111,965 processed in the county so far, representing a voter turnout of 54.11 percent. The voter turnout rate that will climb as elections officials continue to count votes over the next few days. (As in every past election, counting will continue after polls close for as long as needed to process all legitimate ballots.)
If you’re like me and voted early, you can check the status of your ballot and make sure your vote was processed by visiting the state elections website’s tracker.
If you haven’t voted, you definitely can still do so. This year, due to the pandemic, every registered voter in California was sent a ballot in the mail. If you have yours, you can fill it out and mail it according to the instructions printed on the ballot. It must be postmarked on or before Election Day and be received within 17 days of the election.
To be absolutely certain that your ballot will be delivered, you might consider delivering it in person to an official voting location. Here’s a custom Google Maps map with all the official drop off locations in Monterey County.
If you haven’t voted and don’t have a ballot for whatever reason, you can also simply show up at your polling place and vote in person the old-fashioned way.
In case the avalanche of celebrities telling you to vote wasn’t enough, I’ll tell you, too: Vote!
-Asaf Shalev, staff writer, asaf@mcweekly.com
The free online CSS cleaner tool helps you to organize style files for websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.