Sara Rubin here, writing shortly before I make my way to a public meeting—in person. This kind of Tuesday night used to be pretty routine for me pre-pandemic. Even for public agencies that offer a live video feed of their meetings, the in-person experience is always better for a journalist. You can chat with people, and connect with members of the public who show up to get more information. Those little unplanned interactions that happen are sometimes the beginning of long and fruitful journalist-source relationships.
During the pandemic, that whole ritual of attending public meetings changed—not just for journalists, who attend as observers, but for members of the public who wish to participate. Even for agencies that did offer a live video option in the Before Times, if you wanted to make a comment, you needed to show up in person to get your moment at the microphone. At the outset of the shutdown, an emergency order from the governor enabled city councils and school boards and planning commissions etc. to suspend the normal rules of public meetings and instead conduct their meetings virtually, public comment included. This meant that my kitchen table became my new spot for attending meetings. (One bonus of this format: You can eat dinner or drink a beer mid-meeting.)
Another bonus is that, anecdotally at least, it means more public participation. Gone are the days where you had to show up to wait your turn—now providing public comment can happen, yes, from the kitchen table. No child care needed in the evening, or a break from work during the day.
Participatory democracy, it turns out, is time-consuming. Enabling a virtual option—something agencies did only by pandemic-spurred necessity—can help minimize that time suck, and help more people participate.
But enabling a virtual option is also costly. For now, we’re in a sort of hybrid era as things return to “normal.” Monterey City Council has been doing hybrid in-person/virtual meetings since California’s June 15 reopening, and the city’s committees and commissions will start doing so in August. “We want people to have the option of both right now, given that the delta variant provides a level of uncertainty,” says Assistant City Manager Nat Rojanasathira.
But it’s unlikely to last indefinitely, Rojanasathira says, due to an investment in technology: “We're not sure it's something that can work long term. It requires a very delicate balance. We would likely have to look at a hundreds-of-thousands-of-dollars upgrade to the chambers if we want to do it long term.”
Besides the cost factor, there is something intangible that we benefit from when meetings are conducted in person. Our elected and appointed officials literally have to face us, the public, to whom they are accountable. And it’s also just nice. “Being able to meet face to face and interact in 3D provides a sense of connection to others that you don't get on Zoom,” Rojanasathira says.
At the hybrid virtual/live Monterey County Board of Supervisors meeting this morning, chair Wendy Root Askew (wearing a mask indoors, per new county recommendations) opened with, "We've got an audience here, which is wonderful."
Tonight I’m headed to the MPUSD school board meeting, which will take place in a hybrid setting. I expect tonight’s meeting will be particularly heated, as the board considers whether to certify an environmental impact report for a project to add lights to the Monterey High School football stadium, a proposal that’s gotten a surprising amount of attention and controversy from neighbors. If you’re also there in person, whether in support or opposition, I’d be delighted to talk to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.